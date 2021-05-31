Market News Today – UK, US closed today. USD holds gains following Friday's PCE and PMI data. USDIndex closed Friday @90.00 down from 90.41 high and –1.34% for the month. US stocks closed flat on Friday (For April USA30 +1.94% & USA100 -1.53%) Global stocks start muted to the new week. Most Asian equities retreated after signs China’s econ recovery may be leveling out (PMI dipped) and JPY data was mixed, global inflation risks a concern. Bonds steady w/US 10y yields at 1.59%. Gold reclaims $1,904 and USOil trades at $66.65.

This week – Heavy dose of global data – top of the shop is US NFP, Eurozone Retail Sales, GDP and CPI & a rate decision from the RBA and monthly PMI data – The data could reveal the acceleration in annual inflation growth for major economies.

European Open – Virus developments remain in focus as recovery broaden but against the background of rising cost pressures. On the data front, the focus will be on preliminary inflation data for Germany and Spain, which are likely to show a further acceleration in headline rates. The German number is already above the ECB’s definition for price stability and likely to rise further, although for now, base effects from energy prices remain the main driving factor, which allows the ECB to see through what it still expects to be a temporary overshoot.

Today – German regional & national CPIs.

Biggest FX Mover @ (07:30 GMT) AUDUSD (+0.26%) up from Friday’s low at 0.7676 to move over 0.7000 into close and now trade at 0.7725. MAs remain aligned higher, RSI 55.25 and rising, MACD histogram & signal line aligned higher and testing 0 line from below. Stocks. rising and in OB zone from earlier. H1 ATR 0.0007, Daily ATR 0.0063.