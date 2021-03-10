Market News Today – USD holds its bid, big bounce back from Nasdaq (+3.69%, AAPL +4.06%, TSLA +19.64%, NIO +17.45%), Yields consolidate around 1.55%. Stimulus bill will pass into law later today. Nikkei closed flat. Overnight – Chinese CPI & PPI better than expected, RBA Lowe – would not say AUD is overvalued, but “comfortable” lower than last week. Gold bounced from key level ($1685), USOil drifted lower towards $63.00, BTC hit 55K.
USDIndex – Fell from 92.50 yesterday – today PP at 92.15.
EUR – Tested back to 1.1900 yesterday – but back down again now at PP 1.1880.
JPY – Retreats from 9-mth high at 109.20. Now 108.80 (PP 108.70, R1 109.00.
GBP – Test of 1.3800 held again yesterday and rallied to 1.3915. Now at PP 1.3870.
AUD – under 0.7700 to 0.7685 (PP) – s1 0.7645, R1 0.7750.
NZD – rose from test of 0.7100 yesterday to -0.7180. – Trades at 0.7145
CAD – rose from test of 1.2600 (S1) to 1.2660 now. PP 1.2630, r1 1.2690.
CHF – Holds back at 0.9300 after rally to 0.9375 yesterday – PP 0.9325.
BTC – held $50k yesterday, has rallied to R3 at $54,400. PP today at $50,600.
GOLD – rallied from below important May & June lows at $1685 yesterday to 1720 earlier. Trades at $1715 now.
USOil – down again to test $63.50 and the 200Hr MA – S1 $63.00. PP $64.45.
USA500 – +54.09 (+1.42%) 3875. – USA500 FUTS now at 3860. – 20SMA (3878). 50SMA 3850.
Today – US CPI (13:30 GMT), BoC Rate decision (15:00), Weekly Oil Inventories and – key today – Auction of $38 billion US 10-year Treasuries (18:00).
Biggest (FX) Mover @ (07:30 GMT) AUDUSD (-0.45%) Moved lower following LOWE comments. Under 0.7700 from 0.7820 highs yesterday, under PP (0.7865) earlier. Faster MAs aligned and lower but turning neutral, RSI 48 and neutral, MACD histogram & signal line aligned lower and attempting to break 0 line. Stochs rising from OS zone. H1 ATR 0.0012, Daily ATR 0.0098.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.19 ahead of US CPI, bond auction
EUR/USD has been trading around 1.19, up from the lows but still down on the day. US yields are rising ahead of a critical auction of ten-year Treasuries. US inflation and the House's vote on stimulus are also eyed.
GBP/USD recovers as the market mood imporves
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows .US inflation, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders.
Gold: Bullish flag keeps XAU/USD buyers hopeful above $1,700
Gold stays depressed around intraday low, trims biggest gains since January. Although the bullion fades upside momentum after the heaviest run-up in two months, it does portray a bullish chart formation, called bullish flag, on the 30-minutes (30M).
Stellar stares into the abyss amid a strengthening bearish front
Stellar is fighting for stability after suffering rejection from the 200 SMA. A potential symmetrical triangle hints at a 30% breakdown to $0.28. Closing the day above the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA could see Stellar commence recovery.
Should I buy AMC? Shares extend gains ahead of Wednesday's earnings
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is jumping toward $10 on Tuesday, an increase of around 6%. The embattled movie theater company is rising for the second consecutive day, hitting the highest since late January.