Bond as well as stock markets rallied across Asia, with yields correcting sharply. The big swings in the markets of late, and especially Thursday’s wild ride intensified an increasingly nervous tone on Wall Street which is still just off of record highs. The long end continued to lead the move in yields lower just as it paced the surge on Thursday. While the rally picked up some steam in late trading on index buying which erased most of Thursday’s rout, the move pales in comparison to the run up for the month. Indeed it was the largest since the Trump victory in November 2016.

Headlines

RBA doubled its regular purchase volume at its bond-buying operation. – Australia’s 10-year rate dropped back nearly. opposition to higher rates in the market.

New Zealand’s 10-year rate still declined 17 bp, JGB yields are down -0.8 bp and the U.S. 10-year rate has dropped back -0.2% to 1.40%.

The China’s official manufacturing PMI came in below expectations and at 50.6 was at a 9-month low, but Japan’s reading lifted into expansion territory again in and markets seem to have scaled back inflation worries somewhat, although clearly the sharp swings over the recent weeks remain worrying.

JPN225 closed with a gain of 2.4%, the ASX was up 1.7% at the close and Hang Seng and CSI 300 are currently up 1.3% and 1.2% respectively. GER30 and UK100 are currently up 0.8%, while U.S. futures are posting gains of 0.7-1.1%.

Tech-heavy USA100 futures, that previously benefited from stay-home orders, outperforming again.

The U.S. approved a new single shot vaccine by Johnson & Johnson, which is hoped to speed up the vaccination process and investors are in spending mood.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is set to announce an extra 1.65 billion pounds ($2.30 billion) to fund the country’s vaccination roll-out as part of his annual budget statement on Wednesday. – He would not rush to fix the public finances as he readied a budget plan which will pile more borrowing on top of almost 300 billion pounds of COVID-19 spending and tax cuts.

The US passed a $1.9 bln stimulus package.

Largely weaker dollar.

Iran rejected a European Union offer to hold direct nuclear talks with the U.S. in the coming days, risking renewed tension between Tehran and Western capitals. Link.

Forex market

EUR – below 1.2100 under its 20-day moving average.

GBP– supported at 1.3968.

JPY – at 106,50 after 6-month high.

AUD – reversed nearly 70% of February’s gains – Currently between 20-and 50-DMA.

CAD – jumped to 1.2700 from 1.2600 as risk aversion returned.

GOLD – recovers some of Friday’s losses but remains at mid 1700.

USOil – retests 63 again with more than $1 appreciation after US stimulus news.

Today: Data releases today focus on final manufacturing PMI readings for the UK and the Eurozone as well as preliminary German inflation data for February. Eye are on the RBA is set to announce its policy tomorrow and markets will look ahead to comments from Fed Chair Powell on Thursday and the OPEC+ meeting on output on the same day.

Biggest mover – AUD/JPY (+0.69% as of 09:30 GMT)