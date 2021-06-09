Market News Today – Global bonds were in rally mode Tuesday, with early support from a flight to safety after several governments, social media, and news websites went down. Though later determined to be a problem with a US cloud computing firm, the recent hacks of major companies had left investors anxious. The widespread internet outages spooked investors following a series of hacks in recent weeks that brought down the Colonial Pipeline and JBS.
Treasuries benefited from a flight to safety, and then a short-covering bid just after the open, sending longer-dated yields sharply lower, while Eurozone spreads narrowed. Today however the 10-year Treasury yield is down -0.8 bp at 1.53% and bonds in Australia and New Zealand outperformed in catch-up trade. CPI readings out of China came in lower than anticipated at 1.3% y/y, but PPI inflation was the highest since 2008 at 9.0%. GER30 and UK100 futures are currently up 0.1% and down -0.1% respectively. US futures are little changed.
Oil prices meanwhile continued to move higher as confidence in the recovery strengthens. US officials said they have recovered $2.3m worth of the ransom payment made to hackers who shut down the Colonial Pipeline last month and disrupted the country’s fuel supplies for several days.
Officials are apparently considering imposing a cap on the price of thermal coal to contain high energy costs.
World Bank projects global growth at a 5.6% clip this year, a big upward boost from the 4.1% clip that had been estimated in January. That would be the fastest pace of expansion since the 6.6% clip from 1973 and results from the global distribution of vaccines and massive stimulus measures. The global economy contracted -3.5% last year.
Today – The event risk for tomorrow’s ECB meeting is that Lagarde will sound less dovish than markets seem to be expecting, as strengthening growth and usually quieter trading conditions over the summer will argue for increased flexibility on PEPP purchases going forward. With the ECB meeting and US inflation data looming tomorrow, stock markets are likely to be pretty static today, with indices still hovering at very high levels.
Biggest FX Mover @ (07:30 GMT) – Sugar prices provided clear positive trades yesterday to move away from the 17.70 level, which supports the continuation of the 11-day rally, motivated by positively configured MACD and RSI. Key resistance is the 18.20 high on May 12.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.2200 amid softer US dollar
The sluggish movement in the US dollar keeps EUR/USD on the higher side, with the moves comprising of a 15-pips range below 1.2200. Subdued US dollar and Treasury yields help underpin the major, as the focus shifts to the ECB decision and US CPI data.
GBP/USD bounces toward 1.42 on BOE's taper talk
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.42 after the BOE's Haldane called on cutting back stimulus amid a roaring economy. Earlier, Brexit acrimony and concerns about the reopening pressured the pound.
Gold consolidates below $1,900 amid steady USD
Gold price is hovering in a very narrow trading range with modest gains. The prices remain under pressure by an uptick in the US dollar, ETF outflow, and weak consumer demand in India. Investors turn their focus on the US CPI.
Ripple targets $5.50 after crucial rebound
XRP price seems to be holding above a major support cluster. As long as Ripple remains trading above $0.71, it could rebound to new all-time highs. A head-and-shoulders pattern on the weekly chart suggests an incoming rally to $5.50.
Marking time ahead of the week's big events
The capital markets appear to be in a holding pattern ahead of this week's big events, including the US CPI and the ECB meeting. Equities are little changed but with a heavier bias evident. Most of the large bourses in the Asia Pacific region were lower, except Australia.