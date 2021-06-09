Market News Today – Global bonds were in rally mode Tuesday, with early support from a flight to safety after several governments, social media, and news websites went down. Though later determined to be a problem with a US cloud computing firm, the recent hacks of major companies had left investors anxious. The widespread internet outages spooked investors following a series of hacks in recent weeks that brought down the Colonial Pipeline and JBS.

Treasuries benefited from a flight to safety, and then a short-covering bid just after the open, sending longer-dated yields sharply lower, while Eurozone spreads narrowed. Today however the 10-year Treasury yield is down -0.8 bp at 1.53% and bonds in Australia and New Zealand outperformed in catch-up trade. CPI readings out of China came in lower than anticipated at 1.3% y/y, but PPI inflation was the highest since 2008 at 9.0%. GER30 and UK100 futures are currently up 0.1% and down -0.1% respectively. US futures are little changed.

Oil prices meanwhile continued to move higher as confidence in the recovery strengthens. US officials said they have recovered $2.3m worth of the ransom payment made to hackers who shut down the Colonial Pipeline last month and disrupted the country’s fuel supplies for several days.

Officials are apparently considering imposing a cap on the price of thermal coal to contain high energy costs.

World Bank projects global growth at a 5.6% clip this year, a big upward boost from the 4.1% clip that had been estimated in January. That would be the fastest pace of expansion since the 6.6% clip from 1973 and results from the global distribution of vaccines and massive stimulus measures. The global economy contracted -3.5% last year.

Today – The event risk for tomorrow’s ECB meeting is that Lagarde will sound less dovish than markets seem to be expecting, as strengthening growth and usually quieter trading conditions over the summer will argue for increased flexibility on PEPP purchases going forward. With the ECB meeting and US inflation data looming tomorrow, stock markets are likely to be pretty static today, with indices still hovering at very high levels.

Biggest FX Mover @ (07:30 GMT) – Sugar prices provided clear positive trades yesterday to move away from the 17.70 level, which supports the continuation of the 11-day rally, motivated by positively configured MACD and RSI. Key resistance is the 18.20 high on May 12.