Market News Today – USD sprang to life after strong ADP (978k vs 645k), Weekly Claims (385k vs 400k) and ISM Services PMI data (64 vs 63). USDIndex has rallied (+0.8%) to 90.57 after closing over 20-day moving average for the first time since April 7. Equity markets sank (USA100 hit hardest; -1%) (USA500 -0.4%, -15pts to 4192, as VIX rallied 1.1%). 10yr Yields have rallied to 1.632%. Asian markets also lower. All eyes on NFP at 12:30 GMT. USOil down from $69.00 to $69.70 (following a much bigger inventory drawdown of 5.1mb vs 1.2 expected ) Overnight Stronger rebound for Japanese household spending, Fedspeak remained Dovish lead by Williams “not concerned by inflation outlook”. Biden offers 15% min. rate for Corp. Tax and 28% top has post NFP press conference scheduled (14:15 GMT). EUR 1.2107, JPY 1109.25, GBP 1.4100. GOLD (& other commodities (partic. Copper) slumped on the stronger USD – touched $1855, closed at $1870 and holds there now.

European Open – The Sep 10-year Bund future is little changed, as are US futures, while in cash markets the US 10-year rate stabilised. DAX and FTSE 100 futures are fractionally lower, as are US futures. Strong data releases and tapering musings saw yields moving higher yesterday and investors will likely hold back ahead of the key US payroll numbers later today. It seems increasingly likely that central banks will start to rein in monetary support as fiscal stimulus is underway and the growth outlook improves, and expectations are that the ECB will start reining in asset purchases over the summer, in a flexible manner that allows the central bank to keep a close eye on spreads and step in if necessary.

Today – EZ and UK Construction PMIs, US and Canadian Jobs Reports, US Factory Orders, Fed’s Powell, ECB’s Lagarde, Villeroy, de Cos, PBoC’s Yi Gang, BoJ’s Kuroda, SNB’s Jordan & RBNZ’s Orr

Biggest FX Mover @ (07:30 GMT) AUDCHF (+0.26%) has moved up from 15-week lows yesterday (0.6907) to rally to 0.6936. Faster MAs remain aligned higher, RSI 54 and spiking higher, MACD signal line and histogram rising but remain below 0 line from yesterday. Stochs. still moving higher and into OB zone. H1 ATR 0.0007, Daily ATR 0.0063.