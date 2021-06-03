Market News Today – USD grinds higher awaiting jobs data. USD Index spiked to 90.20 yesterday back to 90.00 now. Equity markets edged out gains (USA500 +6 to 4208). AMC rallied 95% after Tuesday’s +22% after $250 m investment. Asian markets higher, ASX200 at ATH, US Oil over $69.00 following OPEC+ deal. Overnight Chinese Services PMI miss, AUD Retail Sales in line and Harker talked of “low rates for longer”, Beige Book “moderate pace of expansion”. Suga to hold snap election after Olympics, Biden progresses Infra talks with Republicans & offers incentives to boost vaccination rate, UK 75% of adults at least one vaccination. EUR 1.2186, JPY 109.80, GBP 1.4150. GOLD dipped from $1909 earlier to under $1895 now

This week – Heavy dose of global data – top of the shop is US NFP, Eurozone Retail Sales & GDP and monthly PMI data – The data could reveal the acceleration in annual inflation growth for major economies.

European Open – The June 10-year Bund future is little changed, as are Treasury futures, while in cash markets the US 10-year rate is now up 0.3 bp at 1.59%, after the paper pared earlier gains. DAX and FTSE 100 futures are up 0.2%, while U.S. futures are narrowly mixed, with overall trading still sluggish and muted as investors wait for another trigger, with the focus now on US payroll numbers tomorrow. Tapering musings seem to be getting louder and while ECB’s Lagarde stressed late on Wednesday that the central bank will maintain favourable financing conditions through the crisis, that would undoubtedly still be the case if monthly purchase volumes under PEPP were scaled back to the levels seen early in the year.

Today – EZ, UK and US Services and Composite Final PMIs, US ADP, Weekly Claims, ISM Services PMI, DoEs, ECB’s Elderson, BoE’s Bailey, Fed’s Bostic, Kaplan, Harker, Quarles

Biggest FX Mover @ (07:30 GMT) NZDUSD (-0.38%) has moved down to test yesterdays lows at 0.7205 (S1) earlier, (last Thursday was trading over 0.7300). faster MAs remain aligned lower, RSI 32.40 and filing heading to OS zone, MACD signal line and histogram falling again and have been below 0 line since Tuesday. Stochs. still moving lower and into OS zone. H1 ATR 0.0007, Daily ATR 0.0063.