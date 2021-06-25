Market News Today – Dollar a tad weaker, but holds onto gains, USD Index 91.80, USA100 & 500 at ATHs. Agreed $1.2 tn Infrastructure plan lifts sentiment. However, mixed US data yesterday, Claims missed, GDP confirmed at 6.4% & Durable Goods missed. All US Banks passed stress tests late in the day. BoE – no change & no hawkish surprises but looks like tapering measures will start after the summer. GBP hit. Overnight Asian markets also bid NZD bounces, and JPY weakest. US 10yr yields 1.49%. EUR holds at 1.1950, JPY under 111.00 to 110.75 & Cable tests under 1.3900 now back to 1.3925. Gold still rotates at $1780/75, USOil Holds over $72.50 now.

European Open – German GfK consumer confidence much better than expected at -0.3 vs -6.9 in the previous month. The September 10-year Bund future is slightly lower, as are US futures. Gilts led a rally in EGBs yesterday after the BoE affirmed its accommodative policy stance, but there could be a slight pullback as markets continue to digest the statement. DAX and FTSE 100 futures meanwhile are up 0.3% and 0.1% respectively, alongside broad gains in US futures.

Today – US PCE Price Index, Personal Income and Consumption, Fed’s Williams, Rosengren, Mester, Kashkari; ECB’s de Cos.

Biggest FX Mover @ (06:30 GMT) NZDUSD (+0.25%) Rallied from test of 200HR MA yesterday at 0.7745. Faster MAs aligned higher, RSI 65.7 and rising, MACD signal line and histogram rising remain significantly above 0 line. Stochs rising and testing OB zone again. H1 ATR 0.0007 Daily ATR 0.0045.