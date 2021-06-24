Market News Today – Sideways Wednesday into tepid Thursday, ahead of a busy day. USA100 +0.13% to new ATH again, TSLA +5%, Dow & S&P500 flat, USD dips & recovers, USDIndex 91.80. Global PMIs overall positive (partic. Manu.) New Home Sales big miss with prices at record highs. Overnight Asian markets also tepid. US 10yr yields 1.49%. EUR holds at 1.1925, JPY spiked to 111.10 (now 110.85) & Cable spiked to 1.4000 now down to 1.3960. Gold rotates at $1775, USOil spiked to $73.25 after inventories drawdown was twice as large as expected. Holds over $72.60 now. Much reduced (1.5 tn) bipartisan Infrastructure plan “agreed” & being presented to Biden today, possible re-start of Iran nuclear talks next week. Kaplan & Bostic both hawkish & expecting Inflation to “stick”.
European Open – September 10-year Bund future fractionally higher, US futures also little changed, while in cash markets US 10-yr rate has lifted 0.5 bp to 1.49%. DAX & FTSE 100 futures marginally higher, US futures slightly outperforming, but overall moves have been very tepid so far.
Today – German Ifo, US Initial/Continued Jobless Claims, GDP (Final, Q1), Durable Goods and New Zealand Trade Balance, BoE Rate Decision, Fed’s Williams, Barkin, Bostic, Bullard, Harker, Kaplan; ECB’s Schnabel, Panetta, and supply from the US.
Biggest FX Mover @ (06:30 GMT) NZDCHF (+0.23%) Day 4 of strong rebound from 0.6395 close on Friday. rallied to 0.6485 (R1) today. R2 sits at 0.6505. Faster MAs aligned higher, RSI 67 and rising, MACD signal line and histogram rising remain significantly above 0 line. Stochs rising and testing OB zone again. H1 ATR 0.0006 Daily ATR 0.0045.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
