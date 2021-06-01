Market News Today – USD weighed into the new month. USDIndex down to close under 90.00 at 89.75 now. RBA – No Change and no fuss – although they did highlight the improving jobs market, concern over housing price surge, and the Covid outbreak in Victoria – AUD been a good performer along with GBP overnight. Asian markets positive at 1-month highs, positive PMI data from JPY & CNY and AUD Housing data, lifted sentiment. Oil up ahead of OPEC+ meeting (not expected to discuss output beyond July and wants to wait and see what happens with Iran) “sources”. Brent over $70.00, USOil at $67.65, and 12-week highs. GOLD bid by inflation worries & weaker USD – trades at $1913, next key resistance $1922-5.

This week – Heavy dose of global data – top of the shop is US NFP, Eurozone Retail Sales & GDP, and monthly PMI data – The data could reveal the acceleration in annual inflation growth for major economies.

European Open – Holidays in the U.K. and the U.S. made for a very slow start to the week yesterday. Investors will be back today but trading so far has still been muted. The June 10-year Bund future is down -5 ticks, while in cash markets the 10-year Treasury rate has lifted 2.0 bp to 1.62% in catch-up trade. DAX and FTSE 100 futures are up 0.4% and down -0.3% respectively, while U.S. futures are posting fractional gains. Further indications of strengthening growth are also accompanied by lingering inflation concerns and of course tapering jitters. In FX markets EURUSD is little changed at 1.2233, while Cable has lifted to 1.4227.

Today – EZ, UK, US Final Manufacturing PMI, EZ Flash CPI, US ISM Manufacturing PMI, Fed’s Quarles, Brainard, BoE’s Bailey, and JMMC/OPEC+ meetings. Earnings from ZOOM.

Biggest FX Mover @ (07:00 GMT) AUDCHF (+0.25%) rallied from near 16- week lows on Friday’s close at 0.6920 yesterday to close at 0.6950. Rallied again today to 0.6977 ahead of RBA, since cooled to support at 0.6960. MAs remain aligned higher, RSI 55.00 and now neutral, MACD histogram & signal line choppy, remain over 0 line from below. Stocks. moving lower out of OB zone from earlier. H1 ATR 0.0008, Daily ATR 0.0041.