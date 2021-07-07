Market News Today – USD consolidates on safe-haven bid, Bonds rallied/Yields dived, Nasdaq hit another ATH & Oil crashed. Chinese regulators flexed their muscles again & a surprise miss for ISM Services PMIs weighed on sentiment. Asian equities mixed. USD Index up to 92.50, EUR slips to 1.1825, JPY holds under 111.00 at 110.70 & Cable tested under 1.3800. Gold holds $1800, down from $1814, USOil tanked from $77.00 to $72.00, trades at $72.90 now; what next for OPEC? 10yr yields dived to 1.348%. German industrial production dropped -0.3% vs expectations of +0.5%.
Week Ahead – FOMC Minutes, RBA Rate Decision, ECB Growth Forecasts & Special Strategy Meeting.
European Open – The September 10-year Bund future is slightly lower, while U.S. futures have found support. In cash markets, the U.S. 10-year yield has moved up from lows, but at 1.36% remains below the 1.4% mark, underpinning the sense that the Fed will be able to wait before embarking on tapering action. Investors will be looking ahead to today’s release of the FOMC minutes for the June policy meeting, which could give a clearer sense on how far advanced taper talks really are. In Europe, the focus today will be on the EU Commission’s updated set of forecasts, which are likely to be more optimistic on growth, but also bring upward revisions to inflation projections. DAX & FTSE Futures a tad higher in early trades.
Today – EU Forecasts, FOMC Minutes, Fed’s Bostic.
Biggest FX Mover @ (06:30 GMT) NZDJPY (+0.35%) Rallied from 77.30 lows yesterday to breach 77.50 to 77.80 highs. Faster MAs aligned higher, RSI 51.70 & rising, MACD signal line & histogram remain significantly below 0 lines, but rising. H1 ATR 0.0015, Daily ATR 0.0065.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
