Market News Today – USD continued to weaken, strong EZ & UK data lifted European markets, England to lift most restrictions by July 19. OPEC meeting abandoned, OIL prices hit 3-year high (Brent $77+). Overnight RBA no change but bond purchases extended for 6 months but at lower rate, “conditions will not be met before 2024.” NZD rallied (1.14%) on strong data and 2021 interest rate rise expectations, dragging AUD higher (0.98%). Asian equities firmer. USDIndex under 92.00, EUR 1.1890, JPY under 111.00 at 110.75 & Cable tests up to 1.3900. Gold breaches $1800, USOil over $75.00 at $75.85. German manufacturing orders missed significantly (-3.7%) but the previous reading was revised sharply higher (+1.2%).
Week Ahead – FOMC Minutes, RBA Rate Decision, ECB Growth Forecasts & Special Strategy Meeting.
European Open – The September 10-year Bund future is slightly lower, as are US futures, while in cash markets the US 10-year rate has lifted 2.0 bp to 1.444%. Dax & FTSE100 FUTs are weaker on stronger GBP & EUR with German data weighing.
Today – EZ & UK Construction PMI, German ZEW, US Final Services & Composite PMI, ISM Services PMI, ECB’s de Cos, de Guindos. Day 1 of the ECB Strategy Review meeting.
Biggest FX Mover @ (06:30 GMT) NZDUSD (+1.06%) Rallied from 0.7020 zones yesterday, which was up from Friday NFP low of 0.6945, to breach 0.7100 on a very strong reversal in business confidence today. Faster MAs aligned higher, RSI 82.38, and significantly OB but cooling, MACD signal line, and histogram rising remain significantly above 0 line. Stocks. also in the OB zone, but also cooling. H1 ATR 0.0015 Daily ATR 0.0065.
EUR/USD: On the way to 1.1900, ISM PMI data, central banks in focus
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, extending gains towards 1.1900. Full markets, mixed concerns over covid variants and Fed moves weigh on greenback. Eurozone PMIs were upbeat, Retail Sales eyed ahead of US ISM Services PMI.
GBP/USD refreshes weekly high amid reopening optimism, US PMI data eyed
GBP/USD refreshes weekly highs while heading towards 1.3900. The US dollar remains on the back foot following Friday’s NFP data. The sterling attempts a comeback, helped by upbeat economic data and reopening optimism.
Shiba Inu price consolidates to continue its 38% advance
Shiba Inu price bounced off a support level thrice over the past five days. This consolidation is likely to lead to a massive uptrend that slices through immediate barriers in an attempt to tag the range high.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Why the inflation component could trigger a dollar rebound
Timing is everything. As the release of Nonfarm Payrolls has triggered a downward dollar correction, the next significant release could unleash fresh dollar strength – almost regardless of the outcome. The greenback's downside correction may end in response to the report.