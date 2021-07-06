Market News Today – USD continued to weaken, strong EZ & UK data lifted European markets, England to lift most restrictions by July 19. OPEC meeting abandoned, OIL prices hit 3-year high (Brent $77+). Overnight RBA no change but bond purchases extended for 6 months but at lower rate, “conditions will not be met before 2024.” NZD rallied (1.14%) on strong data and 2021 interest rate rise expectations, dragging AUD higher (0.98%). Asian equities firmer. USDIndex under 92.00, EUR 1.1890, JPY under 111.00 at 110.75 & Cable tests up to 1.3900. Gold breaches $1800, USOil over $75.00 at $75.85. German manufacturing orders missed significantly (-3.7%) but the previous reading was revised sharply higher (+1.2%).

Week Ahead – FOMC Minutes, RBA Rate Decision, ECB Growth Forecasts & Special Strategy Meeting.

European Open – The September 10-year Bund future is slightly lower, as are US futures, while in cash markets the US 10-year rate has lifted 2.0 bp to 1.444%. Dax & FTSE100 FUTs are weaker on stronger GBP & EUR with German data weighing.

Today – EZ & UK Construction PMI, German ZEW, US Final Services & Composite PMI, ISM Services PMI, ECB’s de Cos, de Guindos. Day 1 of the ECB Strategy Review meeting.

Biggest FX Mover @ (06:30 GMT) NZDUSD (+1.06%) Rallied from 0.7020 zones yesterday, which was up from Friday NFP low of 0.6945, to breach 0.7100 on a very strong reversal in business confidence today. Faster MAs aligned higher, RSI 82.38, and significantly OB but cooling, MACD signal line, and histogram rising remain significantly above 0 line. Stocks. also in the OB zone, but also cooling. H1 ATR 0.0015 Daily ATR 0.0065.