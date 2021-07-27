Chinese ADRs seen worst since 2018 – Hang Seng tech extends losses. The Chinese education sector knocked the CSI off -3.2%. Overnight, Stocks traded mixed, with China bourses still pressured by fears of China’s regulatory clampdown. Chinese shares fell sharply to their lowest levels this year on Monday as investor worries over the impact of government regulations kneecapped the education and property sectors after Beijing barred for-profit tutoring in core school subjects.

Data releases included Japan services PPI, which came in a tad higher than anticipated at 1.4% y/y, which was still down from 1.5% y/y in the previous month. China's industrial profit growth slowed to 20.0% y/y from 36.4% y/y.

European open: Treasury futures are fractionally lower, although in cash markets the US 10-year has remained supported, leaving the rate down -1.2 bp at 1.378%. Eurozone bonds underperformed versus Gilts yesterday as peripheral stock markets caught a bid, but GER30 and UK100 futures are down -0.2% and -0.1% respectively at the moment, after a mixed session across Asia overnight.

In FX markets: EURUSD is down at 1.1788, while Cable is trading at 1.3809. USDJPY is at 110.12, with the Yen broadly higher. The USOIL meanwhile is at USD 71.76 per barrel. The Aussie and Kiwi traded cautiously, at 0.7362 and 0.6977. While the antipodean NZD is backed by a strong economy and a hawkish central bank, recent strength in the US Dollar and concerns about rising global COVID-19 infections have kept the kiwi range-bound over the last month. Markets are likely to remain cautious going into tomorrow’s FOMC announcement. Tesla’s profits soars to a record of 1.1 billion, LVMH 2Q sales soar beating forecasts.

Biggest FX Mover @ (06:30 GMT) NZDJPY (-0.57%) – Dived from 77.30, to 76.53 breaking S1. The fast MA’s aligned lower, MACD signal line & histogram under 0 line and moving lower, RS 26 and moving lower testing OS zone.

Today: Wider markets are watching virus developments while waiting for US tech earnings and the FOMC announcement tomorrow. Earnings reports provide a distraction and investors will also keep an eye on virus developments. Local data releases meanwhile are unlikely to change the picture much, with US Durables, consumer confidence and Home prices later on.