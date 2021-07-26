Market News Today – USD dipped in early week trades (USDIndex 92.80 from over 93.00 on Friday) – Chinese & HK stock markets sank on more talk of regulation tightening. US equity markets traded at ATH’s again on Friday (USA500 +1%) on strong Earnings and expectations. Yields closed the week at 1.28. USD remains bid overall but softer this morning. Overnight – JPY CPI was a tick firmer, although Manu. PMI’s were weaker. Chinese PMI’s missed over the weekend and added to weaker Asian markets to start the big week ahead. Gold holds at 1807, from 1798 and USOil is down to 70.40 from 71.60.
Week Ahead – Rather significant – We have the FED, US GDP and PCE. A massive week ahead for US stock markets too – one third (30%+) of the S&P500 report 2Q Earnings including TSLA (today) APPL, AMZN, FB, & Alphabet & MSFT…over 20% of companies have reported already and 88% have beat (much improved from Q1) expectations.
European Open – The September 10-year Bund future is up 27 ticks at 176.08, Treasury futures are also moving higher, with the Ultra Bond outperforming, as stock market sentiment is hit by concern that the Delta variant will delay the recovery mounting worries over the impact of China’s clampdown on the tech sector. China and Hong Kong bourses sold off sharply overnight and DAX and FTSE 100 futures are currently down -0.5%, while a -0.5% decline in the Dow Jones is leading U.S. futures lower. In FX markets EURUSD is at 1.1779, USDJPY at 110.17 from 110.55 earlier and Cable at 1.3751.
Today – German Ifo, BoE and US supply and earnings from Tesla, Lockheed-Martin, Hasbro and Logitech.
Biggest FX Mover @ (06:30 GMT) AUDJPY (-0.53%) Big move lower for the key risk-off pair, on Chinese tightening and JPY data. Dived from 81.50, under 20 MA, Faster MA’s aligned lower, MACD signal line & histogram under 0 line and moving loer, RS 31 and moving lower testing OS zone, Stochs weak and already OS. H1 ATR 0.117, Daily ATR 0.842.
