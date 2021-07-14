Q2 earnings got off to a lackluster start Tuesday. Hefty earnings beats from JPM & Goldman Sachs were overshadowed by concerns over revenues& as a lot of the strength was on easy comps.
US: A much hotter than expected CPI print & very poorly bid 30-yr bond auction were a potent combination for a Treasuries selloff. The combo also left Wall Street heavy. June CPI surged 0.9% on both headline & core, more than double the estimate for the overall index & 3x the forecast for the ex-food & energy component. For the former, it was the biggest jump since June 2008, while for the latter it tied for the largest since late 1981.
Asia: Bonds across the Asia-Pacific region were under pressure though & New Zealand’s 10-yr rate spiked 7.3 bp to 1.73% after the RBNZ unexpectedly decided to end large-scale asset purchases by July 23. Stock markets mostly struggled, though the ASX managed to lift 0.4%, despite extended virus restrictions in some parts. JPN225 is -0.3%. The NZX 50 is down -0.5%. UK CPI inflation unexpectedly jumped to 2.5% y/y from 2.1% y/y in the previous month. A strong round of numbers, even if PPI readings show a slight deceleration in price pressures. The official BoE line has been that inflation overshoots will be transitory, but after today’s round of higher than expected numbers, labor market data later in the week will be watched very carefully.
Fed Chair Powell testimony preview: Chair Powell goes to Capitol Hill for his semi-annual Monetary Policy Report (aka Humphrey Hawkins) & his comments will be especially scrutinized after another hefty CPI jump. However, while he will likely indicate that price pressures have been above Fed expectations, we expect him to reiterate the price pressures should be “transitory” & largely a function of base effects & the supply/demand impacts from reopenings & supply chain constraints. He will also repeat that the FOMC is not yet ready to begin withdrawing accommodation as the labor market has yet to fully recover. And he won’t give a timeline on QE unwinding.
FX markets: GER30 & UK100 are down -0.1% & -0.007% respectively, while US futures are still narrowly mixed, with the USA100 future outperforming. NZD rallied in the wake of the hawkish turn at the RBNZ. USD is steady to weaker, with USDJPY at 110.53. EUR & GBP lifted against a largely weaker USD, although EURUSD remains below 1.18 & Cable below 1.39. USOIL meanwhile is at $75.06 per barrel.
Today – Data releases today focus on US June PPI, BoC Monetary Policy & Press Conference & the first day Testimony from Fed Chair Powell. The earnings calendar includes BOA, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Blackrock.
Central banks are likely to gradually reduce the extraordinary degree of stimulus later in the year, but monetary policy will remain accommodative for a long time to come which should see economies through virus setbacks.
Biggest FX Mover @ (07:00 GMT) NZDUSD (+1.20%). Kiwi spiked to 0.7030 following the RBNZ’s unexpected move. Momentum indicators are still positively configured with exception of Stochastics which flattened into the OB area implying a potential sideways move. Fast MAs aligned higher.
EUR/USD licks wounds under 1.18, all eyes on Powell
EUR/USD is trading above the lowest since April but below 1.18 after strong US inflation and a weak bond auction boosted the dollar. Investors are eyeing Fed Chair Powell's testimony later in the day. Covid headlines are also watched.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3850 amid strong UK inflation data
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.3850, up on the day after the UK reported inflation at 2.5% YoY in June, stronger than expected. Cable is recovering from gains triggered by elevated US inflation figures on Tuesday and ahead of Fed Chair Powell's testimony.
XAU/USD eyes $1818 and $1823 as the next bullish targets
Gold price is back is holding onto the recent upbeat momentum above $1800, having witnessed an up and down session a day before.
Shiba Inu virtual party may lead to a 50% breakout after ShibaSwap launch
Shiba Inu price is currently treading water above two critical support areas, awaiting a 50% run-up. The recently launched ShibaSwap DEX is a key factor in making or breaking the meme coin.
Powell Preview: Three reasons to expect the Fed Chair to down the dollar
Fed Chair Powell is likely to send a cautious message, in line with the bank's minutes. Signs that inflation is indeed transitory may also soften his message. The Delta covid variant is hitting the US and may dampen economic activity.