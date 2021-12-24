Wall Street’s main indexes posted solid gains for a third straight session on Thursday, with the S&P 500 marking a record-high close, as encouraging developments gave investors more ease about the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant. – RTS.
-
USD (USDIndex 96.00) weakened again and is having its worst week since September. US stocks rallied again to new highs, Yields also rose; USOil & Gold both held on to healthy gains. Risk on for Santa as strong US data and good Omicron news lifted sentiment. Asian markets grind higher again.
-
US Yields 10yr traded closed at 1.4903%, having breached 1.50%.
-
Equities – USA500 +29 (+0.62%) at 4725 (0.5% above key 4700) NASDAQ +085%, #TSLA +5.76% Eli Lilly +2.48%, PFE -1.41% – For the week, the S&P 500 rose +2.3%, the Dow gained about +1.7% and the Nasdaq climbed +3.2%. S&P Futures were up 0.66%.
-
USOil – rallied again $73.54, before settling at 73.32.
-
Gold – spiked to $1810 on the weaker USD, and holds at 1808.
-
Bitcoin rallied +4.5% with the risk-on mood, breaching 50k and trades at 51k now.
-
FX markets – EURUSD 1.1325, USDJPY holds up at 114.34, Cable breached 1.3400 and trades at 1.3410 now.
Today – Germany closed today & Monday, UK half-day today and closed Monday & Tuesday. US markets closed today, re-open Monday.
Biggest FX Mover @ (07:30 GMT) CADCHF (-0.37%) Rejected rally to 0.7200 yesterday having topped at 0.7180, trades down to 0.7150 now. MAs aligned lower, MACD signal line & histogram lower and now below 0 line. RSI 40.62 and falling, H1 ATR 0.0007 Daily ATR 0.0052.
