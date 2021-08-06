Market News Today – USD (USD Index 92.35) & Yields (10yr 1.237%) both higher today ahead of NFP. Weekly claims were in-line (385K). Equities rallied into close (USA500 +0.46% 4429). Asian markets weaker again on virus worries. BOE implied that rates hikes may come sooner than expected, avoided direct talk on taper and raised inflation expectations to 4%. Overnight – Significantly weaker JPY and German data. USOil rallied from $67.13 (12-day low) to $69.00 handle now. Gold spiked down to $1798 and struggles to hold the key $1800 now. The US Senate could agreed $1 trillion infra. plan on Saturday.
European Open – The September 10-year Bund future is slightly lower, Treasury futures are underperforming and in cash markets the U.S. 10-year rate is up 1.1 bp at 1.24%. Tapering speculation is creeping back in and markets will be cautious ahead of today’s all important US payroll report. DAX and FTSE 100 futures are currently flat, up 0.019% and down -0.057%, respectively, while US futures are fractionally lower. Eurozone markets extended higher with Wall Street yesterday, but caution is likely to prevail ahead of the payroll report today.
Today – US & Canadian Labour Market Reports, BoE’s Bailey – Earnings: Allianz, ING, Hikma Pharmaceutical, LSE, Dominion Energy.
Biggest Mover @ (06:30 GMT) Copper (+0.85%) Rallied from 12 day fall to 4.3000 yesterday to test 20-day MA at 4.3930 today. Faster MA’s aligned higher, MACD signal line & histogram over 0 significantly and moving higher, RS 76, OB but still rising. H1 ATR 0.0103, Daily ATR 0.1014.
EUR/USD pressured by higher US yields ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, under pressure as higher US Treasury yields support the dollar after hawkish comments from Fed officials. Investors await US Nonfarm Payrolls, which are set to show an increase of 870,000 jobs in July.
GBP/USD holds above 1.39 after the BOE, ahead of the Fed
GBP/USD is trading above 1.39, marginally lower after the BOE took baby steps toward tightening its policy and as investors speculate about the timing of the Fed's tapering. US Nonfarm Payrolls are awaited.
XAU/USD slides toward $1,800 ahead of US job data
Gold sellers attack weekly bottom, extends previous day’s break of key support convergence, now resistance. Covid woes, pre-NFP trading lull and US Senate updates weigh on sentiment.
Shiba Inu price fails to react despite Coinbase Custody listing
Shiba Inu price is in a tough place that becomes apparent as it failed to move despite Coinbase inducting SHIB into Coinbase Custody. The consolidation around two critical support levels has been ongoing for roughly two weeks now and shows no signs of a breakout.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Why the dollar could surge in (almost) any scenario
Less than half of the early expectations – that is what ADP's private-sector jobs report has pointed to in July. With only 330,000 new positions against 695,000 projected, investors have taken notice and decreased their projections for the official NFP due out on Friday.