Market News Today – USD (USD Index 92.35) & Yields (10yr 1.237%) both higher today ahead of NFP. Weekly claims were in-line (385K). Equities rallied into close (USA500 +0.46% 4429). Asian markets weaker again on virus worries. BOE implied that rates hikes may come sooner than expected, avoided direct talk on taper and raised inflation expectations to 4%. Overnight – Significantly weaker JPY and German data. USOil rallied from $67.13 (12-day low) to $69.00 handle now. Gold spiked down to $1798 and struggles to hold the key $1800 now. The US Senate could agreed $1 trillion infra. plan on Saturday.

European Open – The September 10-year Bund future is slightly lower, Treasury futures are underperforming and in cash markets the U.S. 10-year rate is up 1.1 bp at 1.24%. Tapering speculation is creeping back in and markets will be cautious ahead of today’s all important US payroll report. DAX and FTSE 100 futures are currently flat, up 0.019% and down -0.057%, respectively, while US futures are fractionally lower. Eurozone markets extended higher with Wall Street yesterday, but caution is likely to prevail ahead of the payroll report today.

Today – US & Canadian Labour Market Reports, BoE’s Bailey – Earnings: Allianz, ING, Hikma Pharmaceutical, LSE, Dominion Energy.

Biggest Mover @ (06:30 GMT) Copper (+0.85%) Rallied from 12 day fall to 4.3000 yesterday to test 20-day MA at 4.3930 today. Faster MA’s aligned higher, MACD signal line & histogram over 0 significantly and moving higher, RS 76, OB but still rising. H1 ATR 0.0103, Daily ATR 0.1014.