Market News Today – USD (USDIndex 92.20) & Yields (10yr 1.20%) boosted. Fed Vice Chair Clarida continues hawkish tilt. Earlier big miss for ADP (330k vs 700k) had seen Yields tank to 1.127% (6-mth low) & USDIndex 91.80 before big beat for ISM Non-Manu. PMI & Clarida’s “rate lift-off in 2023” & “tapering in 2021” comments. Equities mixed at close (USA500 -0.46% 4402). Asian markets hold gains. Oil inventories show a big build (+3.6m vs -3.2m & -4.1m last week) – USOil declined further to $67.16 (11-day low) recovered $68.00 handle now. Gold spiked to $1830 after ADP, back to $1810 now. German Factory orders – a big beat 4.1% vs 2.1%.

European Open – September 10-yr Bund future up 20 ticks, while Treasury futures are slightly lower, as investors continue to digest comments from Clarida, who said he was surprised by the extent of the slide in global yields – indeed it seems surprising that with the recovery now pretty much confirmed, the German 10-yr rate should be at -0.503%, i.e. lower than the deposit rate.

BOE Outlook – Some risk of hawkish twist. The bank is expected to keep policy settings unchanged, but some expect Bailey to explain the outcome of the review on how to best withdraw stimulus when the time comes. If he does, it should not be seen as a sign of imminent tightening but could spook markets, especially after Clarida’s comments yesterday. US futures are fractionally higher. In FX markets EURUSD is little changed at 1.1840, while Cable is at 1.3925 ahead of BOE.

Today – US weekly jobs, BoE Policy Announcement & Press Conference, Fed’s Waller. Earnings: Adidas, Bayer, Continental, Credit Agricole, Lufthansa, Deutsche Post, Siemens, Glencore, Rolls Royce, WPP, ViacomCBS, Kellogg.

Biggest FX Mover @ (06:30 GMT) AUDJPY (+0.32%) Rallied from 80.50 support to 81.00 yesterday before closing lower at 80.75. Retesting 81.00 again today. Faster MA’s aligned higher, MACD signal line & histogram over 0 significantly and moving higher, RS 60 and still rising. H1 ATR 0.081, Daily ATR 0.710.