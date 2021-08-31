Market update: China’s economy is struggling thanks to virus measures and the regulatory clampdown

Market news today

Treasuries extended gains overnight. The advent of month-end with a large duration extension, momentum from the break of 1.30% on the 10s, and the lack of supply, and covid worries have underpinned. Concurrently, stocks firmed led by a 0.9% jump in the USA100 and a 0.43% gain in the USA500, both at fresh record highs of 15,265 and 4528, respectively. The USA30 lost altitude and closed with a -0.16% loss. Signs that China’s economy is struggling thanks to virus measures and the regulatory clampdown, weighed on the market.

China’s official PMI readings meanwhile showed the manufacturing number dipping to just 50.1, while the services reading fell back into contraction territory for the first time since early last year, at just 47.5.

Japan’s jobless rate unexpectedly improved, but factory output declined, as did Australia building approvals.

The Delta variant is leaving its mark also on economies across the region. Covid surges in US.

EU to reimpose travel curbs to US.

USD ( USDIndex 92.45) weakened as there is no clear signal on the Fed’s tapering timeline.

Equities are mixed as Topix and JPN225 managed to rise 0.7% and 1.2% respectively also helped by stronger than expected retail sales numbers.

Overnight – USDJPY fell back to 109.81. The Yen declined against most other currencies though. NZDUSD Jumps to 0.7062. NZD and AUD strengthen as lockdowns in the NZ were seen successfully lowering new COVID-19 infections, while the Aussie was stronger after building permits raised hopes its economy could avoid recession.

US Oil is trading at $69.14 as traders assess the prospect for an easing of output restrictions ahead of the OPEC+ meeting. Hurricane once off, Aghanistan small impact, hurricane this wee and done, and they dont go that far north.

Gold rose to 1,819, Platinum down over 4%, Silver down 5.4% for the month, Palladium heads for worst monthly performance in seven.

Today – Calendar includes Eurozone inflation, German unemployment, Canadiam GDP for Q2 and the US Consumer Confidence.

Biggest Mover @ (06:30 GMT) NZDUSD (+0.94%) Spikes to 0.7062 from 0.6995. IT retests 3-month Resistance area at 0.7000-0.7100. Faster MA’s aligned higher. The MACD signal line & histogram rising. RSI at 78 and rising. H1 ATR 0.0012, Daily ATR 0.0065.