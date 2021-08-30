Market news today
The markets closed a difficult and nervous week firmly in the green after Fed Chair Powell’s dovish remarks at Jackson Hole. Many had geared up for hints that QE tapering could be announced as soon as September and begun in October. But Powell said that while inflation may have met the criteria to begin reducing the pace of asset purchases, he stressed that “substantial slack” remains in the labor market which is likely to continue, hence failing the test. He also supported the transitory nature of inflation, countering the bevy of FOMC hawks who have been frequently in the press warning of price pressures and advocating tapering soon, if not September.
USD (USDIndex 92.58) at multi-week lows today in the wake of Powell laying out a slower-than-expected path to rate hikes, & as traders’ focus shifts to US jobs.
Treasuries managed to extend the gains (10yr down -0.7 bp at 1.3%)
Equities are posting fractional gains, although markets clearly are cautious ahead of key jobs data for the US this week and as investors eye the impact of hurricane Ida as well as virus and geopolitical events. Topix and Nikkei are up 0.97% and 0.45% respectively also helped by stronger than expected retail sales numbers
Overnight – USDJPY is at 109.75 and the Yen is stronger against most currently, while AUD and NZD struggled
USOil turned lower at $68.04 (falling 0.31%), after energy firms suspended 1.74 million barrels per day of oil production in the US Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 storm
Gold steadied to the $1812-$1823 area
European Open – The September 10-year Bund future is up 15 ticks, slightly outperforming US futures, although in cash markets Treasuries also managed to extend Friday’s post-Powell gains and the US 10-year rate is currently down -0.7 bp at 1.30%. Powell’s cautious stance also helped stock markets and most indices across the Asia-Pacific region had a good start to the week.
GER30 futures are also up 0.12% this morning and US futures are posting fractional gains, although markets clearly are cautious ahead of key jobs data for the US this week and as investors eye the impact of hurricane Ida as well as virus and geopolitical events. In FX markets EURUSD has lifted to 1.1801 and Cable is trading little changed at 1.3765.
Today – UK markets are on holiday today, while the Eurozone data calendar includes Eurozone ESI economic confidence data as well as preliminary German inflation numbers for August, the Swiss KoF indicator and the US Pending home sales.
Biggest Mover @ (06:30 GMT) GBPAUD (+0.56%) Spikes back to $1.8886 from $1.8797. Broke 50 EMA earlier, while faster MA’s aligned higher. The MACD signal line & histogram still below 0 line but rising. RSI at 56 and rising. H1 ATR 0.00145, Daily ATR 0.01024.
