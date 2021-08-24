Market News Today – USD (USDIndex 93.00) ticks lower but holds at 93.00, Yields (10yr 1.255%) lower too as Asian stock markets follow US markets higher. (USA500 closed +0.85% @ 4479 & FUTS trade at 4485 now). Nasdaq biggest mover +1.55% on formal approval by the US of Pfizer (+2.5%)/BioNtech (+9.5%) vaccine. PMI data very mixed yesterday. Overnight – VP Harris (in Singapore) calls China actions in S. China Sea “intimidation” and “coercive”. USOil rallied over 5% and trades at $65.50, Gold moved on USD weakness and holds over $1800 at $1802 up from Friday’s close at $1778.
European Open – Bonds remained under pressure overnight, as stock market sentiment continued to improve. The September 10-year Bund future is down 9 ticks, U.S. futures are also in negative territory too. DAX and FTSE 100 futures meanwhile are posting gains of 0.16% and 0.21% respectively, pointing to another move higher in indexes today as investors price out an imminent tapering announcement from the Fed. In FX markets haven flows are also reversing, leaving EURUSD little changed at 1.1743 and the Pound underpinned with cable lifting to 1.3743, from a Friday close down at 1.3610. USDJPY gave up 110.00 yesterday and sits at 109.80. AUD & NZD are the best performing of the majors following strong retail sales in NZ. German Q2 GDP a tick higher than expected at 1.6%.
Today – US New Home Sales, ECB’s Schnabel, BOE’s Tenreyro and supply from Germany and the US. G7 to meet regarding Afghanistan.
Biggest FX Mover @ (06:30 GMT) NZDJPY (+0.55%) Breaks 7-day losing streak, currently up from 74.56 low on Friday to test 76.03 today. Currently back to 75.97. Faster MA’s aligned higher, MACD signal line & histogram above 0 significantly and consolidating. RSI 70.82, rising and testing OB zone. Stochs in OB zone. H1 ATR 0.112, Daily ATR 0.69.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1750 amid the upbeat market mood. US dollar tracks mildly bid Treasury yields to consolidate the heaviest fall in two months. Market cheer vaccine optimism and easing of taper tantrum amid covid woes and geopolitical fears.
GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3750 as USD licks its wounds
GBP/USD is catching a fresh bid towards 1.3750, looking to extend the previous rally. Markets have recovered following concerns of late over timings of the Federal reserve's tapering and the rapid resurgence of the coronavirus in a new delta variant.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range, just above $1,800 mark
Gold eases from 13-day top, off intraday low at the latest. USD rebound, sluggish sentiment consolidate the heaviest daily jump in over a week. US housing data, risk catalysts can entertain traders, Jackson Hole Symposium is the key.
Bitcoin price readies for another leg up amid low transaction levels
Bitcoin price rally toward $50,000 has interestingly not yielded any positive sentiment around the leading digital asset. Bitcoin transactions have reached a historic low as the bellwether cryptocurrency continued its rally.
Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons explaining why the King may crash
August is a hot month – also for investors, and not necessarily in a positive manner. Fear has been gripping markets and sending flows to the safe-haven dollar, which has hit a nine-month high against the euro and is storming the board. Will this trend continue?