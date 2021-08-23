Market News Today – USD (USDIndex 93.32) ticks lower again today, but holds significantly over 93.00.Yields (10yr 1.26%) lower as Asian stock markets follow US higher. (USA500 closed +0.81% @ 4441 & FUTS trade at 4451 now). Weekend – Afghanistan situation continues to hold, Biden issues EO on some Russian pipeline sanctions, Delta variant remains a significant concern, Japanese PM Suga suffers major reverse in local elections. Overnight – AUD & JPY PMIs miss expectations, USOil up from 7-day fall to $61.35 on Friday to $62.85, Gold holds at $1785.

European Open – September 10-yr Bund future down -15 ticks, US futures also retreating as risk appetite stabilises. Easing tapering concerns have helped underpin demand; DAX & FTSE 100 futures are up 0.7%, US futures around 0.4%. Japan’s PMI readings pointed to acceleration in the pace of contraction & while European readings are expected to remain firmly in expansion territory, there is the risk that rising cases & questions over the efficacy of vaccines will weigh on services sentiment in particular, while the manufacturing sector continues to struggle with supply chain disruptions & capacity constraints. The announcement that Jackson Hole will be a virtual event will go some way to keep at least hope in ongoing central bank support alive. “The shift away from an in-person gathering, reflects a much more cautious Fed, which in turn suggests the Fed will not be announcing a path on QE tapering as soon as Jackson Hole, and likely not in September.” – Action Economics.

Today – EZ, UK, US Flash PMIs, US Existing Home Sales.

Biggest Mover @ (06:30 GMT) USOil (+1.90%) Breaks 7-day losing streak, currently up from 61.35 low on Friday to trade over $63.00 today. Currently back to $62.85. Faster MA’s aligned higher, MACD signal line & histogram below 0 but rising and testing this level. RSI 55.6 and rising, MFI 110 and significantly OB. H1 ATR 0.35, Daily ATR 2.15.