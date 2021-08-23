Market News Today – USD (USDIndex 93.32) ticks lower again today, but holds significantly over 93.00.Yields (10yr 1.26%) lower as Asian stock markets follow US higher. (USA500 closed +0.81% @ 4441 & FUTS trade at 4451 now). Weekend – Afghanistan situation continues to hold, Biden issues EO on some Russian pipeline sanctions, Delta variant remains a significant concern, Japanese PM Suga suffers major reverse in local elections. Overnight – AUD & JPY PMIs miss expectations, USOil up from 7-day fall to $61.35 on Friday to $62.85, Gold holds at $1785.
European Open – September 10-yr Bund future down -15 ticks, US futures also retreating as risk appetite stabilises. Easing tapering concerns have helped underpin demand; DAX & FTSE 100 futures are up 0.7%, US futures around 0.4%. Japan’s PMI readings pointed to acceleration in the pace of contraction & while European readings are expected to remain firmly in expansion territory, there is the risk that rising cases & questions over the efficacy of vaccines will weigh on services sentiment in particular, while the manufacturing sector continues to struggle with supply chain disruptions & capacity constraints. The announcement that Jackson Hole will be a virtual event will go some way to keep at least hope in ongoing central bank support alive. “The shift away from an in-person gathering, reflects a much more cautious Fed, which in turn suggests the Fed will not be announcing a path on QE tapering as soon as Jackson Hole, and likely not in September.” – Action Economics.
Today – EZ, UK, US Flash PMIs, US Existing Home Sales.
Biggest Mover @ (06:30 GMT) USOil (+1.90%) Breaks 7-day losing streak, currently up from 61.35 low on Friday to trade over $63.00 today. Currently back to $62.85. Faster MA’s aligned higher, MACD signal line & histogram below 0 but rising and testing this level. RSI 55.6 and rising, MFI 110 and significantly OB. H1 ATR 0.35, Daily ATR 2.15.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.17 on upbeat mood, after mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, gaining ground as markets cheer prospects that the Federal Reserve refrains from tapering its bond-buying scheme. Eurozone PMIs were mixed. Covid headlines and US figures are awaited.
GBP/USD trades around 1.3650 after downbeat UK data
GBP/USD has bounced off its lows, buoyed by an improving market mood. Investors expect the Fed to refrain from withdrawing support. Elevated UK covid cases are somewhat weighing on sterling. Markit's preliminary UK Services PMI badly disappointed with 55 points.
Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days
Bitcoin price is grappling with a pivotal psychological level for the first time since May 14. A continuation of this bullish momentum could be the key to pushing BTC to a crucial resistance level and even retest the all-time high.
Gold is two steps away from $1800
Gold is holding the higher ground, attempting another run towards the $1800 mark heading into the all-important Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium this week. The risk-on-market mood remains the main underlying theme.
All eyes on Jackson Hole
Although risk assets rallied at the end of last week, weaker than expected US July retail sales data and China's July data slate including industrial production and retail sales, helped to intensify growth concerns. Many indicators are showing that we are past peak growth.