Market News Today – USD (USDIndex 92.70) ticks higher again, on risk aversion as Virus concerns (partic. NZ which will enter new nationwide lockdown) and news from Afghanistan weighs. Yields (10yr 1.25%) lower and Asian markets are lower after ATH closes on Wall Street again (USA500 4479) even after big reverse for Empire State Manu. Index. Overnight – RBA minutes weigh on AUD “would be prepared to act in response to further bad news on the health front should that lead to a more significant setback for the economic recovery.” Better data from JPY (a big beat for Services activity) USOil up from spike lower at 65.50 to $66.70 and Gold rallies from 1770 over $1790. UK Jobs day better than expected.

European Open – The September 10-year Bund future is slightly higher, while, but still underperforming versus Treasuries, which have remained supported by ongoing risk aversion, as virus developments and geopolitical developments weigh on sentiment and sap risk appetite. DAX and FTSE 100 futures are down -0.03% and -0.18% respectively. US futures are underperforming and in FX markets the dollar is in demand. EURUSD dropped back to 1.1770, although the EUR was steady to higher against most other currencies. The Pound is struggling more and Cable dipped to 1.3821.

Today – EZ GDP (2nd), US Retail Sales, Industrial production, Fed’s Powell, Kashkari, Earnings – Walmart.

Biggest Mover @ (06:30 GMT) NZDUSD (-1.22%) Lock news added to worries from RBA across the Tasman Sea earlier in the day and the USD safe haven bid. Crashed from 0.7025 at open and 0.7060 highs last week to 0.6920 now. Faster MA’s aligned lower, MACD signal line & histogram below 0 significantly and moving lower, RSI 17.80; OS but still falling. H1 ATR 0.0014, Daily ATR 0.0058.