Market News Today – USD (USDIndex 92.70) ticks higher again, on risk aversion as Virus concerns (partic. NZ which will enter new nationwide lockdown) and news from Afghanistan weighs. Yields (10yr 1.25%) lower and Asian markets are lower after ATH closes on Wall Street again (USA500 4479) even after big reverse for Empire State Manu. Index. Overnight – RBA minutes weigh on AUD “would be prepared to act in response to further bad news on the health front should that lead to a more significant setback for the economic recovery.” Better data from JPY (a big beat for Services activity) USOil up from spike lower at 65.50 to $66.70 and Gold rallies from 1770 over $1790. UK Jobs day better than expected.
European Open – The September 10-year Bund future is slightly higher, while, but still underperforming versus Treasuries, which have remained supported by ongoing risk aversion, as virus developments and geopolitical developments weigh on sentiment and sap risk appetite. DAX and FTSE 100 futures are down -0.03% and -0.18% respectively. US futures are underperforming and in FX markets the dollar is in demand. EURUSD dropped back to 1.1770, although the EUR was steady to higher against most other currencies. The Pound is struggling more and Cable dipped to 1.3821.
Today – EZ GDP (2nd), US Retail Sales, Industrial production, Fed’s Powell, Kashkari, Earnings – Walmart.
Biggest Mover @ (06:30 GMT) NZDUSD (-1.22%) Lock news added to worries from RBA across the Tasman Sea earlier in the day and the USD safe haven bid. Crashed from 0.7025 at open and 0.7060 highs last week to 0.6920 now. Faster MA’s aligned lower, MACD signal line & histogram below 0 significantly and moving lower, RSI 17.80; OS but still falling. H1 ATR 0.0014, Daily ATR 0.0058.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moves toward 1.1750 ahead of key US, EU data
The buying tone around the US dollar keeps EUR/USD undermined towards 1.1750 ahead of the European open. The US dollar benefits from broad risk aversion induced by the covid and geopolitical concerns. Eurozone GDP and US Retail Sales data hold the key.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3800 despite upbeat UK jobs
GBP/USD bears the burden of risk-off mood while pressured towards 1.3800 ahead of the London open. The UK's ILO Unemployment Rate unexpectedly fell to 4.7% in June. Covid concerns and the US dollar’s strength continue to weigh on the cable.
Gold: 100-SMA tests the rebound amid risk-off mood
Gold eases inside a choppy trading range around $1,790, down 0.10% intraday near $1,785 heading into Tuesday’s European session. The yellow metal rose during the last four days to consolidate the August 08 slump, before a recent pullback.
Axie Infinity price awaits a 26% breakout
Axie Infinity price is coiling up after setting up a new all-time high on August 11. The consolidation could lead to a 20% move that pushes it into a price discovery phase or lead to a retracement to stable support barriers.
US Retail Sales Preview: Dollar booster? Market mood point to a clear reaction
Never underestimate the American consumer – everyone visiting the US has seen its shopping culture, either at the mall or by seeing piles of carton boxes outside houses. Economists expect a minor increase in US Retail Sales in July.