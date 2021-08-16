Market update: Sentiment, USD, equities and yields slip on weaker Chinese data

Market News Today – USD (USDIndex 92.50) ticks higher, Yields (10yr 1.248%) lower and Asian markets are lower after ATH closes on Wall Street on Friday, even after record miss for UoM consumer sentiment. DAX Futures over 16k for first time ever. Overnight – Weaker Chinese data, record Covid-19 cases in Japan and a new lockdown extension in Melbourne on top of the news from Afghanistan weighs on sentiment. Better data from JPY (beat for GDP) & NZD (better PMI’s) ignored. USOil down to break under $67.00 and Gold holds at $1775.

Week Ahead – FED Minutes, RBA Minutes, RBNZ Rate Decision, EUR GDP, US Retail Sales, Global CPI data,

European Open – Bailey & Lagarde will not attend Jackson Hole in person. Weak data releases out of the US, Japan and China has sapped confidence in the global recovery and given bond another boost. Core EGB yields were already supported on Friday, after the massive miss in U.S. confidence confidence reading and the September 10-year Bund future is up 29 ticks, pointing to further gains EGBs to start the week. Stock markets may still have clocked fresh records last week, also helped by expectations of ongoing central bank support, but sentiment clearly has turned cautious over the weekend.

Today – NY Fed Manufacturing (Empire State).

Biggest Mover @ (06:30 GMT) AUDJPY (-0.58%) Broke from support at 81.00 yon Friday to close at 80.75, oved lower today on weak sentiment and risk-off mood, currently testing 80.20. Faster MA’s aligned lower, MACD signal line & histogram below 0 significantly and moving lower, RS 22, OS but still falling. H1 ATR 0.108, Daily ATR 0.530.