Market News Today – Treasuries have been supported and bond as well as stock markets have traded cautiously mixed across the Asia Pacific region. Another stellar jobs report and hawkish Fedspeak weighed on Treasuries yesterday. Stock markets across the region are mostly higher though and even the ASX lifted 0.35% despite the slump in Australia business confidence.
In Europe, the 10-year Bund future is up 13 ticks and continuing to outperform versus Treasuries although in cash markets the US 10-year rate has corrected -1.0 bp to 1.31%. Sentiment continues to swing between concern that US labour market developments will see the Fed discussing tapering in earnest and fear that the rapid spread of the delta variant will harm the recovery as governments implement new virus measures that slow down output and demand.
GER30 and UK100 are fractionally lower, as are US futures. In FX markets the JPY is under pressure and USDJPY lifted to 110.39. NZD and to a lesser extent AUD also eased as tightening speculation was scaled back. EUR and GBP are little changed against the Dollar at 1.1735 and 1.3844 respectively. The USOIL price reversed and is currently at $67.27 per barrel. Gold recovered after a sharp fall.
Today – The key data release for this week is today’s German ZEW investor sentiment reading for August. Elsewhere we have the US NonFarm Productivity.
Biggest Mover @ (06:30 GMT + 1.10%) USOIL rebounded to 67.28 from 64.98. Faster MA’s aligned higher, MACD lines steadied at zero impliying consolidation in the short term, while Stochastics are above 80 pointing further up. H1 ATR 0.31, Daily ATR 1.83.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sits at four-month lows above 1.1700 ahead of German ZEW
EUR/USD is languishing in four-month lows above 1.1700, as the US dollar clings onto the recent upside amid mixed market mood and a retreat in the Treasury yields. Hawkish Fedspeak and earlier Fed’s tapering expectations buoy the greenback. German ZEW Survey awaited.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3850 despite renewed Brexit woes, USD strength
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3850 despite resurfacing Brexit concerns and persistent US dollar’s strength. The pair defies the bearish interests while the dollar's price action will continue to dominate amid a cautious mood and scarce docket.
XAU/USD spots death cross on 4H chart, $1700 remains in sight
Gold stalls the rebound as the US dollar firm up on the session. Death cross on the 4H chart keeps gold exposed to downside risks. RSI has recovered from the oversold region but remains below 50.00.
Dogecoin price flashes top signal, DOGE to consolidate before resuming rally
Dogecoin price consolidates after a technical indicator flashed a local top signal. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also indicates that DOGE may be slightly overbought.
Is the reflation trade coming to an end? Analyzing inter-market correlations
Prospects of a strong global economic recovery on the back of drugmakers’ success to produce effective vaccines against the coronavirus triggered the so-called “reflation trade” in late 2020. USD is likely to outperform its risk-sensitive rivals if reflation trade loses interest.