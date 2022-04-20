USD slipped from highs, Yields held onto gains, Stocks rallied and Gold & Oil dived. USDJPY hit a new 20-yr high at 129.40 before a sharp reverse. Kashkari (Dove) re: Inflation, Fed will “have to do more” The IMF & World Bank significantly cut global economic growth. Stocks rallied (NASDAQ +2.15%), Netflix lost 200k subscribers in Q1, (first subscriber loss in 10 years) shares dived -18% after hours having gained +3.18% at the close. Asian Markets broadly higher (Nikkei +0.86%), Chinese markets lower.
-
USDIndex spiked over 101.00 & trades at 100.75 as USD cools & Yields hold up.
-
Equities – USA500 +70 (+1.61%) at 4462. – Recovering 4400. US500FUTS lower at 4438. NFLX will be marked lower on open after subscriber decline and weak outlook. AAL & UAL gained +5.66% & +4.5% respectively.
-
Yields moved significantly higher, 10-yr moved within a smidge of 3.00% earlier from a close at 2.913%
-
Oil & Gold both tumbled from Monday highs. USOil tanked from $109.75 to under $102 and trades at $102.80 now. Gold fell from $2 short of $2000 to $1940 now.
-
Bitcoin recovered from 39.5k on Monday to over 41.3k now.
-
FX markets – EURUSD has recovered 1.0800 from 1.0760 lows yesterday. USDJPY cooled from decade highs to trade at 128.65 and Cable recovered from 1.2980 lows to 1.3025 now.
Overnight – Japan – big miss for Trade balance (-0.90T vs -.058T) (Imports higher due to Energy costs, Exports down due to China lockdowns), Industrial Activity missed significantly (-1.35 vs +0.3%). PBOC did not move rates again, German PPI hotter again (+4.9% vs 1.4% last month).
Today – EZ Industrial Production, Canadian CPI, US Existing Home Sales, French Election TV Debate, Speeches from Fed’s Daly & Evans. Earnings ASML (beat) Carrefour, Danone (beat), Heineken, P&G and United Airlines.
Biggest FX Mover @ (07:30 GMT) AUDUSD (+0.55%) Rallied from lows under 0.7340 yesterday to 0.7430 highs today. Next resistance 0.7450. MAs aligned higher, MACD signal line & histogram moving higher, RSI 65 & rising, Stochs in OB zone. H1 ATR 0.0015, Daily ATR 0.0071.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to fresh daily highs above 1.0850
EUR/USD has capitalized on the broad selling pressure surrounding the dollar and advanced beyond 1.0850 in the European session on Wednesday. ECB policymaker Kazaks said that a rate hike was possible as soon as July and provided an additional boost to the shared currency.
USD/JPY deepens correction toward 128.00
USD/JPY turned south after rising toward 129.00 earlier in the day and was last seen trading deep in negative territory near 128.00. The more-than-2% decline witnessed in the 10-year US T-bond yield seems to be weighing on the pair on Wednesday.
Gold sellers remain hopeful while below $1,960
Gold Price is licking its wounds after Tuesday’s extended correction from six-week highs of $1,998. XAUUSD seems to be benefiting from the retreat in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields.
Has a new crypto bull run begun?
Bitcoin price has shown considerable strength as it bounces off a crucial support confluence. This bounce is similar to the last two retests that led to a massive upswing.
TSLA earnings are likely to miss, so watch out
Tesla is next up on the slate of mega tech earnings after the close on Wednesday, and it will be closely watched as the stock market grows increasingly nervous after Netflix earnings on Tuesday evening.