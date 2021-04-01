Market News Today – Stocks have moved broadly higher as investors continue to focus on the recovery. Hence stocks closed Q1 mostly firmer, with a new record high on the USA500, rising 0.46% to 13,246. The USA100 climbed 1.54% to 13,246 as big tech recovered some poise and helped the index post a 0.4% gain on the month. While for the first three months of the year, the USA30 was up 7.76% as reflation/reopening trades gathered steam. Risk appetite has been supported by vaccines, and now by expectations of more stimulus with President Biden announcing another $2.25 tln infrastructure deal.

Tightened restrictions resulting from virus flareups in some parts of the world were overlooked for now, but have the potential to limit the rise in markets that have already come a very long way. Yields have also risen sharply and the Bloomberg Barclays index tracking US government bonds, reported the worst quarterly performance since 1980.

In Europe, Eurozone bond markets closed higher and stocks struggled, with dovish comments from ECB’s Lagarde helping to underpin peripheral markets. The central bank head stressed once again that monetary policy will remain very accommodative for some time to come, which helped to counterbalance the uptick in inflation.

In FX markets, after hitting fresh near 5-month highs overnight, the USDIndex lost some ground through in NY and Asia trade falling to 92.99 lows, but USDIndex is back on 93.30 area again this morning. Profit taking appeared to be a motive, despite mostly better data. The USDJPY was little changed at 110.71, with both gaining against most other currencies. AUD meanwhile was the main underperformer. The EUR and GBP are firmed holding to weeks low territory. The USOIL is at $59.61.

Today – For today, the focus will be on confidence numbers again, with the final round of manufacturing PMIs, which are likely to confirm a further acceleration in the pace of expansion. Attention is on US Friday’s jobs report.

Biggest (FX) Mover @ (07:30 GMT) AUDCAD (-0.71%) The asset drifted to 0.7530 breaking 3-month support level whick looks to also be a neckline of a head and shoulder formation. Fast MAs aligned lower, with RSI turning higher in the OS area, however MACD histogram & signal line are negatively configured. H1 ATR 0.00125, Daily ATR 0.00696.