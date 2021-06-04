BTC/USD and 'Risk Sentiment'
BTCUSD (bitcoin) is correlated with risk sentiment!? No kidding. We’ve been posting charts and talking about this for months. Continue to watch BTCUSD of course but always analyze each market based on its own technical merit because correlations do change. I’m wondering if that change is underway now that this is noticed.
Copper futures daily
Copper is testing 14+ month trendline support. A break below the line would indicate a significant behavior change for copper…but maybe also for the ‘inflation trade’. This has ramifications for the USD generally. The long term chart is below.
5/24 – After trading to an all time high 2 weeks ago, copper put in a weekly reversal candle. Price followed through on the downside last week as well. This raises the specter of a massive failure after the move above the 2011 high. A close up view is below.
Copper futures weekly
EUR/USD 4 hour
EURUSD has broken down and near term focus is 1.1990 (see highlighted zone). Resistance should be 1.2160. Eventual downside is the lower parallel of the channel that originates at the March 202o low. That line is about 1.1850.
6/1 – EURUSD is also testing its trendline from the April low. A drop below and re-test of the underside of the line would be ideal for entering the short side. 1.2180 is a possible short term bounce level.
EUR/USD daily
AUD/USD daily
AUDUSD confirmed the head and shoulders top with today’s drop (no flat underway as I suspected). The neckline at .7690 should be resistance now. Downside focus is .7415, which is huge. The level is defined by the September high, 23.6% retrace of the rally from March 2020 and 2 equal legs down from the February high.
6/2 – The possible head and shoulders top in AUDUSD since late April is clear for all to see but one more push above .7814 isn’t out of the question in order to complete a flat pattern from the 5/13 low. If that happens, then pay attention to the underside of the red trendline for resistance.
NZD/USD daily
NZDUSD broke the trendline that originates at the March low today. The underside of that line is now proposed support at .7180. Downside focus is .6800…give or take a figure.
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained in this article is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. Scandinavian Capital Markets AB, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore Scandinavian Capital Markets AB assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. Scandinavian Capital Markets AB strongly encourages consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.21 as dollar holds gains ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, unable to recover from the blow it received from a trio of strong US figures on Thursday. All eyes are on Nonfarm Payrolls figures for May, which are set to show an increase of 664,000 jobs.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41, shrugging off virus fears
GBP/USD feels less pressure and bounces off 1.4. Nevertheless, the dollar remains bid after upbeat US data on Thursday ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK weighed on the pound earlier.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41, shrugging off virus fears
GBP/USD feels less pressure and bounces off 1.4. Nevertheless, the dollar remains bid after upbeat US data on Thursday ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK weighed on the pound earlier.
Gold set to decline below $1,860 as USD rebounds
Gold prices continue to slide lower against the US dollar. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1,861 with 0.5% losses. The greenback gathered momentum on the upbeat US economic data released on Thursday.
Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally
SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.