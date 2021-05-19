AUD/JPY (Black) and BTC/USD (Magenta) Daily Closes
AUDJPY is in black and BTCUSD (bitcoin) is in magenta. My six-year-old son is standing behind me as an I type and just said ‘they look the same. He’s right! We’ve been waiting for AUDJPY to tag the underside of the trendline from the 2008 low since February (AUDJPY is below). That line is currently about 86.50. I’d love a spike into that level to short but I’m not sure that happens with BTCUSD already breaking down. I’ll wait for 86.50 (or so) unless the price breaks under the line that crosses lows since 4/23 (see magenta line on 4-hour chart below).
AUD/JPY weekly
AUD/JPY 4 hour
NZD/JPY daily
Keep an eye on NZDJPY. The trendline from March 2020 is about 78.30. A break below that line, which has held numerous times since late March, would warrant a short position.
AUD/USD hourly
AUDUSD tagged .7814 today. Again, this is the 61.8% retrace of the decline from 5/10 and well-defined resistance since early January. This is a great spot for AUDUSD to roll over. .7730 needs to give in order to ‘open the floodgates. This level is 2021 VWAP, VWAP from the February high, and VWAP from the March low (see futures chart below).
5/13 – AUDUSD downside is also impulsive so respect potential for a corrective bounce before additional weakness. Ideal resistance is the 61.8% retrace at .7814…which is defended by April resistance.
Australian dollar futures 4 hour
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained in this article is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. Scandinavian Capital Markets AB, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore Scandinavian Capital Markets AB assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. Scandinavian Capital Markets AB strongly encourages consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy.
