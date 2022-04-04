DXY Daily

It’s possible of course that the DXY rally ended on 3/28 with a truncated 5th wave but it’s also possible that a final leg higher is in the works. I have to respect this latter potential because price didn’t hold below 98.70. EURUSD looks quite different and I don’t have an opinion there at the moment. Continue to focus on USDSEK though and specifically the median line for resistance (see below). In fact, I can envision a scenario where the final DXY high is put in with USDSEK at the median line. If this happens, then we’d have a drastic non-confirmation (divergence).

3/30 – DXY is testing 97.86 once again. This level was resistance in late February and has been support throughout March. I’m expecting a break but if price bounces again then pay attention to the median line (red line) from the fork that originates at the 2021 low (zoomed out chart is below) near 98.67. If price breaks down now then 97.30 or so is a candidate for a bounce level at which point 97.86 would become resistance. Finally, tomorrow is month and quarter end and it’s not uncommon to see spikes in both directions into options expiration and the European close. A spike towards USD strength during this time would be an amazing opportunity to sell USD for April…which is one of the weaker months historically.

USD/SEK Daily

USD/JPY Hourly

USDJPY is holding up in what I’m treating as a 3 wave recovery from last week’s low. Proposed resistance is the 61.8% retrace of the decline at 123.63.

3/31 – USDJPY continues to follow the short term script. That is, 5 waves down are either complete or nearly complete. The implication is that price bounces into 122.43-123.15 before another leg lower unfolds. Pay specific attention to the red trendline, which crosses highs and lows since mid-March. If you want a ‘reason’ to think lower in USDJPY from up here, then take a look at the U.S. 10 yr yield (see next 2 charts).

NZD/USD Daily

There is no change to Kiwi as it continues to churn above well-defined support. Daily reversal support is an ideal spot for long entry at .6935. Near term upside focus remains .7050 although NZDUSD has a bullish longer term ‘look’ with 2 legs down from the 2021 high and the hold at the top side of a longer term trendline (see below).

3/29 – NZDUSD held beautifully so it’s ‘proper’ to trade from the long side while price is above today’s low. Near term focus is the 2021 trendline (red line), which is near .7050. Watch for .6915 support.

NZD/USD Daily