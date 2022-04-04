DXY Daily
It’s possible of course that the DXY rally ended on 3/28 with a truncated 5th wave but it’s also possible that a final leg higher is in the works. I have to respect this latter potential because price didn’t hold below 98.70. EURUSD looks quite different and I don’t have an opinion there at the moment. Continue to focus on USDSEK though and specifically the median line for resistance (see below). In fact, I can envision a scenario where the final DXY high is put in with USDSEK at the median line. If this happens, then we’d have a drastic non-confirmation (divergence).
3/30 – DXY is testing 97.86 once again. This level was resistance in late February and has been support throughout March. I’m expecting a break but if price bounces again then pay attention to the median line (red line) from the fork that originates at the 2021 low (zoomed out chart is below) near 98.67. If price breaks down now then 97.30 or so is a candidate for a bounce level at which point 97.86 would become resistance. Finally, tomorrow is month and quarter end and it’s not uncommon to see spikes in both directions into options expiration and the European close. A spike towards USD strength during this time would be an amazing opportunity to sell USD for April…which is one of the weaker months historically.
USD/SEK Daily
USD/JPY Hourly
USDJPY is holding up in what I’m treating as a 3 wave recovery from last week’s low. Proposed resistance is the 61.8% retrace of the decline at 123.63.
3/31 – USDJPY continues to follow the short term script. That is, 5 waves down are either complete or nearly complete. The implication is that price bounces into 122.43-123.15 before another leg lower unfolds. Pay specific attention to the red trendline, which crosses highs and lows since mid-March. If you want a ‘reason’ to think lower in USDJPY from up here, then take a look at the U.S. 10 yr yield (see next 2 charts).
NZD/USD Daily
There is no change to Kiwi as it continues to churn above well-defined support. Daily reversal support is an ideal spot for long entry at .6935. Near term upside focus remains .7050 although NZDUSD has a bullish longer term ‘look’ with 2 legs down from the 2021 high and the hold at the top side of a longer term trendline (see below).
3/29 – NZDUSD held beautifully so it’s ‘proper’ to trade from the long side while price is above today’s low. Near term focus is the 2021 trendline (red line), which is near .7050. Watch for .6915 support.
NZD/USD Daily
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained in this article is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. Scandinavian Capital Markets AB, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore Scandinavian Capital Markets AB assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. Scandinavian Capital Markets AB strongly encourages consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls step aside at weekly resistance into the RBA meeting
AUD/USD is turning a little soft as the countdown to the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision takes the spotlight. 0.7525 is eyed for the RBA meeting that meets the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement area. On the upside, weekly resistance is critical and a hawkish outcome could seal the deal for a daily upside breakout.
USD/JPY has lost its footing, sharply down in Tokyo
USD/JPY is under pressure in Tokyo as the dollar loses its grip. BoJ commentary is eyed while traders await the FOMC minutes. The Bank of Japan's governor is speaking to Parliament which is potentially causing some volatility in the yen.
Gold stays on backfoot near $1,930 on Ukraine crisis, US Services PMIs eyed
Gold price is testing bids in the $1,930 neighborhood, as mounting tensions between the West and Russia over the atrocities in Ukraine keep the US dollar’s haven demand intact. The downside, however, appears cushioned in the bright metal.
Bitcoin to hit $100,000 before its next bear market
Bitcoin price closed the quarter where it started. Bitcoin price changed very little over the past quarter (January 2022 – March 2022). Compared to Q4 2021, the 3-month candlesticks show near mirror images of each other.
GGPI explodes after Hertz announces Polestar partnership
The share price of Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ: GGPI) broke out of its consolidative phase and exploded on Monday, surging to fresh four-month highs of $13.30. GGPI shares booked a whopping 11.87% gain on the day, closing the day at $12.82.