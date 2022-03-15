AS/HR daily closes
ASHR tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares. A 2 bar daily volume reversal triggered today. Previous bullish reversals are highlighted. This is also a well-defined support level from former highs in 2019 and 2020 and the line that extends off of the 2019 and 2020 lows (closing prices). A bullish ASHR could act as a tailwind for commodity FX, notably AUDUSD.
EUR/USD 4 hour
It’s been a little over a week since EURUSD made the low at 1.0806…right on the trendline from the 2017 low. The pullback from the 3/10 high appears in 3 waves and price has held the 61.8% retrace of the rally from the low…so far. I want to see strength above 1.1011 (high volume level) before committing to the long side with initial focus at 1.1215/30, which is 2022 VWAP, the month open, and 2 legs up from the low. FOMC is tomorrow so hopefully we get clarity regarding broader reversal prospects after tomorrow!
3/10 – EURUSD nailed the noted levels, spiking into 1.1120 on ECB and trading at 1.0980 as I type. I’m ‘thinking’ that EURUSD finds a higher low between here and 1.0926/40. Of course, if this week’s low doesn’t hold then a full on crash from a 5 year triangle is possible (see long term chart below). In fact, the 3 legged triangle reminds me of the USDCHF pattern from 2008-2010 (see 2 charts down). Keep an open mind.
AUD/USD 4 hour
The AUDUSD drop is in exactly 2 equal legs. Price has also held the short term trendline, the decline channels in corrective form, and Aussie is trading around 2022 VWAP. This is a great place for a turn higher. Short term channel resistance is possible resistance near .7290.
3/14 – AUDUSD was slammed today as China fell apart. There are 2 levels to be aware of for support, .7173 and roughly .7100. The first level is where the decline would consist of 2 equal legs. The lower level is the lower parallel from the fork that originates at the December low. The long side sets up well from a seasonal perspective as tendencies turn up after this week (see below).
NZD/USD 4 hour
NZDUSD may have also bottomed today. Like Aussie, the Kiwi decline channels in a corrective manner. Price also held the 2/10 high at .6733. Short term channel resistance is about .6830. I’ll be looking to trade a breakout above that level if it occurs.
3/14 – NZDUSD levels are actually better defined than AUDUSD in my opinion for support. Price has already reached 2 equal legs down at .6746 and the well-defined .6700 is just below. This is defended by the trendline from the lows and 2022 VWAP at .6719. Bottom line, .6700/50 is a big zone and well-defined for support. I’m looking for Kiwi to turn up and begin another leg higher within the bull cycle from the January low.
EUR/AUD 4 hour
EURAUD put in a weekly reversal last week (see the chart below). I’m not sure if the short term channel shown is valid but keep an eye on it for support along the lower parallel near 1.5100. If price holds the channel then look higher towards 1.5520-1.5600. This is 2 equal legs up, the December low, and 2022 VWAP. This zone intersects the upper parallel from the channel over the next few days.
EUR/AUD weekly
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained in this article is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. Scandinavian Capital Markets AB, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore Scandinavian Capital Markets AB assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. Scandinavian Capital Markets AB strongly encourages consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
New Zealand GDP rebounds but fails to lift NZD
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by Statistics New Zealand arrived as +3.0% for the quarter (vs. expected 3.2%). For the year, it came in at Q4 3.1% vs the estimated 3.3% vs the previous -0.3%. NZD/USD is steady on the outcome as a rebound was widely expected.
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs at 1.1040
EUR/USD bounced sharply after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's speech, as he promised more action to maintain inflation under control. The Fed delivered as expected a quarter-point rate hike, hinted at six more hikes this year. EUR/USD at fresh weekly highs in the 1.1040 price zone.
Gold rebounds sharply, shrugged-off Fed’s seven rate hikes announcement
Gold (XAU/USD) prices have rebounded sharply after recording March’s fresh low of around $1,895.00. The precious metal has witnessed significant bids after the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally
Bitcoin price saw a massive spike ahead of the FOMC meeting on March 16. The rally was brief and has been undone, suggesting that BTC is likely to head lower before any noticeable uptrend.
AUD/USD nears the 0.7300 level post-Fed’s decision
The AUD/USD pair trades near the 0.7300 level after the US Federal Reserve delivered as expected, promised more action coming up, backed by solid Wall Street's gains. Australian employment figures coming up next.