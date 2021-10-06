SPOT SILVER 4 HOUR
Silver is bullish. The rally from the low is impulsive. The question is whether or not the correction is complete. Either price pulls back to 21.90-22.10 or price breaks above the 75 line (parallel just above price) and the top side of that line then provides support. A zoomed in version and possible path is below.
9/30 – Silver turned up sharply today after dipping below the September 2020 low. Support is reinforced by channel support down here as well. Simply, the combination of well-defined support and extreme pessimism (numerous headlines include ‘plunge’) suggest that it’s time to turn bullish. I like the long side now. The first test is about 22.88.
SPOT SILVER 4 HOUR
EURUSD WEEKLY
Heads up on 1.1470-1.1500 in EURUSD. This is the top side of the trendline from 2008 and March 2020 high. I’m seeing some ‘extreme language for the first time in a while regarding euro weakness (tumble for example in a headline) which suggests that sentiment is ripe for at least a snap-back rally. Again…all eyes on 1.1470-1.1500.
10/5 – EURUSD has been trading around the key 1.1600 for the last week. Unlike other GBP, AUD, and NZD however, near term action is not constructive. That is not to say that price can’t resume higher following Friday’s small range reversal but a clean near term bullish setup is not (not yet at least) in play.
EURUSD DAILY
GBPUSD HOURLY
My view is that Cable is pulling back in 3 waves and that today’s bounce is wave B of the A-B-C decline. Proposed resistance is 1.3600/10. Ultimately, support for the end of the correction is 1.3500/20.
10/5 – I continue to lean towards the idea that the next GBPUSD dip is a buying opportunity. Of course, we need the dip! There is a lot in the way for possible resistance up to about 1.3670. The underside of the line off of the July and August lows is now (along with short term VWAP resistance…see 2 charts down), the year open is 1.3655, and the March and April lows are 1.3670. The short term wave count is shown below and 1.3530 remains initial support.
USDCAD 4 HOUR
USDCAD did turn up before giving up the majority of gains during the U.S. session. The triangle scenario remains favored but I’m tracking parallels within the short term bearish channel for a possible entry now. Notice how the 25 and 75 lines have acted as pivots…the 25 line was resistance today (symmetry!). If price breaks above this line then watch for support from the top side of the line. The arrows lay out a possible path…and that’s what I’m watching for entry.
10/3 – The USDCAD triangle that we’ve been following is still a possibility. However, price needs to turn up soon in order for the interpretation to remain valid. The August-September line is slightly lower. Also, VWAP resistance in CAD futures (USDCAD support) reinforces the level (see below). If a reversal unfolds, then I’ll plot an entry.
USDJPY 4 HOUR
USDJPY pulled back to the top of the noted zone and rebounded but as long as price is under overhead resistance, my view is that a 3 wave drop is underway towards 110.40/50, which is the bottom of the noted zone and where the drop would consist of 2 equal legs.
9/30 – USDJPY pulled back (glad we didn’t chase!) and focus for support is the noted 110.45/80. Basically, I’m looking to buy weakness into that zone on a show of support.
USDNOK DAILY
USDNOK reversed higher from the combination of trendline support, the 61.8% retrace of the rally from April, and the 200 day average. The 200 day average has been precise support/resistance for years! I’m bullish against this week’s low. FYI, long USDNOK is a short oil play and crude did reverse sharply lower today.
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained in this article is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. Scandinavian Capital Markets AB, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore Scandinavian Capital Markets AB assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. Scandinavian Capital Markets AB strongly encourages consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD prints falling wedge near multi-day low as MACD teases bulls
EUR/USD picks up bids around 1.1555 during the early Asian session on Friday as bears take a breather. The major currency dropped to the lowest since July 2020 on Wednesday but refrained from any strong moves afterward.
GBP/USD: 38.2% Fibonacci retracement challenges bulls above 1.3600
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3615-20 during Friday’s Asian session, following the heaviest daily run-up in three. The cable pair cheers sustained break of the 10-DMA and previous resistance line from September 14. However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of July-September fall guards immediate upside.
Gold seesawing around $1,755 awaiting the Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold is seesawing around $1,750-$1,760 as the Asian session kicks in. The lack of a catalyst has kept the yellow metal at familiar levels. It seems that investors are awaiting the NFP, which could confirm a bond taper announcement by the Fed November meeting.
Bitcoin targets $60,000 next as BTC enters new leg up in bull market
Bitcoin has been on a tear this week, hand-in-hand with Shiba Inu. With a 14% rally, price action in BTC still has some room left to go higher. The next price target to the upside for bulls is the high from late May near $60,000.
NFP Preview: What to expect for USD?
Non-farm payrolls are scheduled for release on Friday and investors are looking forward to a strong report. Job growth is expected to top 500K with the unemployment rate falling to at least 5.1 percent. The US dollar held steady ahead of the report.