GBPUSD 4 HOUR
Cable came in a bit today and I’m ‘hoping’ for price to pull back a but more so that we get a shot at buying near 1.3370. The level is reinforced by the lower parallel from a short term bullish fork.
12/29 – GBPUSD has a well-defined floor (see text below) heading into 2022. Early in the new year, focus on support near 1.3370 with resistance near 1.3600 (see below chart). A break above the channel opens up 1.4000.
AUDUSD 4 HOUR
AUDUSD has pulled back from just shy of the noted .7290. I want to see support at/near .7160/70 in order to maintain a constructive view. Failure to do so would leave me neutral at best.
12/27 – AUDUSD continues to make progress within what I believe is a new bullish sequence. As such, focus is on identifying support to buy. .7170 sticks out as the ideal level. This has been an important horizontal level since the September low. The price intersects short term channel support at the end of this week (and year). Maybe we get a big buying opportunity right at the beginning of 2022! .7290 or so is still proposed resistance for a pullback.
NZDUSD HOURLY
NZDUSD levels are playing out perfectly. Price has pulled back from .6860 (high was .6857) and focus for support remains .6735/55. An Elliott interpretation is shown in which the rally is an impulse followed by an expanded flat.
12/15 – NZDUSD low today was .6701. My view is that a low is in place for NZDUSD although pay close attention to .6860, which is the October low and line that extends off of highs in 2019 and 2020. This line was support in August and September and needs to be taken out in order to indicate an important behavior change. Watch for .6735/55 support.
USDCAD 4 HOUR
The last day of 2021 and first day of 2022 result in more or less a wash for USDCAD. However, it’s important that the recent low occurred near the median line from a bearish fork. The implication is that the upper parallel is resistance if reached. That line intersects the well-defined 1.2820/30 zone towards the end of the week.
12/27 – Last week, USDCAD finally spiked through 1.2952 and reversed. In fact, the level is also defined by the December 2019 low. There is also the 25 line, which was resistance for several important highs in 2020. In other words, this is a great spot for a big top. Near term focus for resistance is 1.2850 (see below).
AUDJPY DAILY
If I’m wrong about AUDUSD, then AUDJPY could be a great short. Price reversed sharply lower today from near the 61.8% retrace of the decline from the October high. Strength from 12/3 is a possible bearish wedge as well. Very near term, the drop from today appears impulsive (not shown) and may extend a bit lower before a rally attempt. 83.40 is proposed resistance.
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained in this article is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. Scandinavian Capital Markets AB, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore Scandinavian Capital Markets AB assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. Scandinavian Capital Markets AB strongly encourages consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US ADP data
EUR/USD turned south and retreated to 1.1300 area after the data published by ADP showed that private sector employment in the US rose by 807,000 in December, surpassing the market expectation of 400,000 by a wide margin. However, the pair managed to limit its losses as it stays afloat in the positive territory ahead of FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3550
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near 1.3550 in the early American session on Wednesday. ADP Employment Change in the US arrived at +807K in December but the initial market reaction was largely muted. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.