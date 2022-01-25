Spot gold daily
Gold is testing the noted 1850 and massive breakout level from the trendline that originates at the January 2021 high. This is also the median line from the bullish Schiff fork. A break above should lead to accelerated strength to 1920. If price pulls back then support should be 1820.
1/11 – Gold has ripped off of the61.8% retrace of the rally from the December low. I’m thinking that support is near 1814 (former resistance) now. Near term upside focus is 1850 or so with a break above there opening up the well-defined 1920.
USD/JPY 4 Hour
No change to USDJPY as the market waits for FOMC tomorrow. If the move is lower then resistance should be 114.30. The possibility of a gold breakout increases interest in accelerated USDJPY weakness.
1/24 – USDJPY focus remains on 112.50 or so. Price has been riding along the center line of the channel from the high so watch for resistance from the upper parallel near 114.40.
USD/SEK daily
USDSEK has put in 2 ‘toppy’ candles the last 2 days. The level is well-defined as resistance from former support and the line that extends off of the March and November highs. I am looking for a turn lower, which ‘fits’ with EURUSD finally accelerating higher from the slow developing base that started in November.
AUD/USD daily
Keep an eye on AUDJPY. Monday’s low tagged the center line of the channel from the October high. The 25 line cuts through former lows and is in line with the well-defined 82.10…watch that for resistance. A break lower would target 78.84 and 76.80s, which is 2 legs down from the October high and the lower parallel of the channel. If price breaks below the center line then the underside of that line becomes resistance. Bottom line, there are solid reference points that should help return to the short side.
1/18 – AUDJPY confirmed the wedge on Friday and put in a bearish outside day today. I’m bearish and looking for weakness to at least the December low at 78.79. Proposed resistance is 82.60s (see below).
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained in this article is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. Scandinavian Capital Markets AB, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore Scandinavian Capital Markets AB assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. Scandinavian Capital Markets AB strongly encourages consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Technical support recalls 1.1300 but bears stay hopeful ahead of Fed
EUR/USD dribbles around 1.1300, following a two-day decline to the five-week low. In doing so, the major currency pair struggles to keep the previous day’s corrective pullback as market players brace for the FOMC meeting.
GBP/USD bulls packing a punch through 1.35 the figure, 1.3580 eyed
GBP/USD bulls look to 1.3580s for the days ahead. Near-term bears are in anticipaiton of a deeper hourly correction.
EUR/USD: Technical support recalls 1.1300 but bears stay hopeful ahead of Fed
EUR/USD dribbles around 1.1300, following a two-day decline to the five-week low. In doing so, the major currency pair struggles to keep the previous day’s corrective pullback as market players brace for the FOMC meeting.
Axie Infinity eyes support, but downside pressure for AXS remains
Axie Infinity price has been hammered since the beginning of 2022. It has fallen more than 52% this year and is down over 73% from the all-time high made in November 2021. Despite the 73% loss, a 50% logarithmic Fibonacci retracement has yet to trigger.
Fed January Preview: Three possible scenarios for gold Premium
Gold closed the previous two weeks in the positive territory, gaining nearly 2% over the period. The violation of the 200-day SMA attracted technical buyers and retreating US Treasury bond yields provided an additional boost to XAU/USD.