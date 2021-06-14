Current Position of the Market
SPX Long-term trend: There is some evidence that we are still in the bull market which started in 2009 and which could continue into 2021 before major cycles take over and it ends. A move up to ~4500 is possible before the current bull market makes a final top and SPX corrects into its next major cycle low due in 2023.
SPX Intermediate trend: SPX is approaching its intermediate top projection of ~4310.
4310 Right Around the Corner!
Cycles: Looking ahead!
7-yr cycle – Last lows: 2009-2016. Next low: ~2023
Market Analysis (Charts, courtesy of QCharts)
WEEKLY INDICES:
IWM vs. SPX
IWM showed a little more life last week but still trails SPX, especially when compared to the latter’s rise above its March high, from which point it continued to move higher while IWM essentially jogged in place. Consequently, the relative weakness prevails, and the warning of an approaching high remains valid.
SPX daily chart
The daily SPX finally made a new all-time high last week, the first one since 5/06 – but only by a measly 14 points. I should not have to explain what this means: “A correction is coming! A correction is coming!” -- perhaps over the next 10 days.
If looking at the deceleration in the price index itself is not enough, take a look at CCI! If you go back to the beginning of the page, you see that the green has been punctuated by an occasional red. So long as the green prevails, the index remains in an uptrend. When the oscillator turns red, we are given a sell signal which stays in effect until the CCI becomes green again.
The CCI also gives an advance warning in the form of negative divergence. This is currently (mildly) in effect, so we know that, unless the negative divergence disappears, we should be on our guard for the start of a price decline.
The lowest oscillator is based on the A-Ds. It provides a good confirming signal to the CCI. It too is showing (strong) negative divergence. When all three oscillators go negative, the index should begin its correction.
When should that take place? Not that we really need to be that precise, but we have access to another advance warning system! According to the long-term P&F chart, the index should top near 4310 only 60 points away from where we are today.
SPX hourly chart
SPX is, to some extent, governed by a short-term cycle which spans about 26 calendar days or about 17-19 trading days (red asterisks). It varies substantially in amplitude, and the current one is a good example of this. We are ostensibly one to three days away from its low, and it has not yet pressured SPX into a short-term downtrend. Since it does not have a history of inverting, I must assume that its low is still ahead of us and will occur early next week. After that low, the index should be ready to make its final high in the designated price range.
Any cycle is influenced by other cycles which can expand or curtail its range. In this case, the minor cycle which bottomed early in the month is probably responsible for the delay in the 18-19 day-cycle making its low, and that means that the final price drop will probably come at the very last minute and all at once.
On Friday, the closing spurt created some negative divergence in the CCI. Probably a final warning.
GDX (gold miners)-(dly)
GDX rallied about 10 points before making a small consolidation pattern which looks nearly complete. By next week, the index may be ready to move higher, to 43 and then 47.
PAAS (Pan American Silver Corp-(dly)
PAAS also consolidated after moving off its low but has not been able to break out of its consolidation pattern. This could change shortly with an initial move to 39.
BNO (Brent oil fund) wkly
BNO pushed a little higher last week, but still looks limited on the upside and vulnerable to a correction.
UUP (dollar ETF) (wkly) ($USD chart is not available from this data provider)
UUP bounced last week but has not yet given a buy signal.
SUMMARY
SPX is on its way to an intermediate top which could arrive shortly. We should look for it after the short-term cycle has made its low and after the index has reached the vicinity of 4310.
The comments made in the daily updates and the Market Summary about the financial markets are based purely on what I consider to be sound technical analysis principles. They represent my own opinion and are not meant to be construed as trading or investment advice, but are offered as an analytical point of view which might be of interest to those who follow stock market cycles and technical analysis.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-DMA probes monthly support break around 1.2100
EUR/USD seesaws between 50-DMA and monthly resistance, previous support. The pair is consolidating in the broader range of 109.20-109.80 since the previous two weeks. The US Dollar Index (DXY) touched the one week high of 91.60 on Friday.
GBP/USD sellers attack 1.4100 amid UK’s unlock delay, Brexit woes
GBP/USD holds lower ground within monthly trading range. UK government up for four-week extension to June 21 unlock deadline amid Delta variant fears. EU pushes British PM Johnson to keep his word Brexit, France ready to reset relations if he does.
Bitcoin price launches 10% rally on Musk comments, but big BTC challenges remain
Bitcoin price breakout from the symmetrical triangle is a bullish development, as it frees the bellwether cryptocurrency to test the formidable resistance between $41,581 and $43,331, offering some encouragement for the broader cryptocurrency complex.
GBP/USD sellers attack 1.4100 amid UK’s unlock delay, Brexit woes
GBP/USD holds lower ground within monthly trading range. UK government up for four-week extension to June 21 unlock deadline amid Delta variant fears. EU pushes British PM Johnson to keep his word Brexit, France ready to reset relations if he does.
FOMC: Words not actions
The Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee meeting is the most important event in the week ahead. It is not that it will take fresh policy action. Rather its observations about the economy and its forward guidance are the focus.