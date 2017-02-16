Market trends pause for breath

The FTSE 100 is 30 points lower in mid-morning trading, with ex-dividend movements taking their toll.

- FTSE finally pauses for breath

- Drax takes it on the chin

- US dollar rally eases off

The FTSE 100 is trading modestly lower this morning, but most of these losses can be explained away by a number of big names going ex-dividend. BP, Shell, AstraZeneca and Imperial Brands are all trading without the benefit of the dividend, and with these heavyweights in the red it is going to be tough for the market to push higher. Given the steady rally we have seen over the past week or more, however, some weakness is to be welcomed, taking a little heat out of the market. For now, the bulls remain unconcerned. There was little to love in Drax’s earning this morning, and the share price has duly fallen 9%. However, signs of progress in renewable power generation in markets such as the Netherlands and Japan point to a better future for at least some of the group, combined with commendable progress on debt reduction.

The week thus far has been dominated by US dollar strength, but it has taken something of a breather today. A slew of top-line US figures yesterday pointed to accelerating price growth, but as so often is the case the market had already anticipated the development, with profit-taking setting in overnight. Today’s figures, such as jobless claims, are not of the same calibre and so will have a hard time reigniting the greenback’s rally. Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 20,619, eight points higher from last night’s close.