In today's live stream, Mike Venezia laid out his SPX levels. Walked us through his longs from yesterday when the VIX was 30. He also raised cash on this rally. Mike said all last week, "Don't be a Hero!"
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD corrects higher during the American session, remains bearish
The EUR/USD is falling on Tuesday, on its way to the lowest daily close in a month, clearly below 1.1300. The dollar remains strong ahead of the FOMC meeting and amid volatility and risk aversion across financial markets.
GBP/USD consolidates daily losses near mid-1.3400s
GBP/USD fell to its weakest level in three weeks below 1.3450 on Tuesday and seems to be having a difficult time staging a convincing rebound. Safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets following the mixed data releases from the US.
Gold hits levels above $1850 for the first time in two months and retreats
A quick drop in US yields boosted XAU/USD that jumped from $1840 to $1853, reaching the highest level since November 19. It then pulled back all the way to $1840 and now is approaching the $1850 area again.
Shiba Inu hits point of max pain, targets $0.000035
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate why SHIB could have bottomed out.
Activision Blizzard dips lower ahead of Microsoft earnings call
Activision Blizzard could see its games thrust into the mainstream spotlight. Microsoft is set to release its FY2022 Q2 earnings on Tuesday after the close.