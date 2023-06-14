Share:

Notes/Observations

- Quiet on the macro front, ahead of FOMC decision at 14:00 ET (19:00 GMT) and ECB decision tomorrow (Thurs June 15th). With a pause/skip heavily priced in at today's Fed meeting, all eyes will look towards future guidance, rate path commentary and what the Fed currently expects to do at July meeting.

- Overnight, Chinese equities had lackluster declines despite flurry of PBOC rate cuts over previous 24 hours, seemingly market believing the cuts are not enough.

- European indices open flat/mixed and rotated mildly higher against a softening USD, ahead of Fed/ECB rate decisions. Exception of FTSE100, subdued from earlier UK data and rising Gilt yields. Gilts rose again today due to GDP growth in Apr for the UK, allowing greater bets for a BoE hike at next week's meeting.

- IEA’s Monthly Oil Report raised 2023 supply and demand but predicted slowing demand growth in 2024.

- Asia closed mixed with Nikkei225 outperforming at +1.5%. EU indices are +0.2-1.1%. US futures are -0.1% to +0.2%. Gold +0.4%, DXY -0.2%; Commodity: Brent +1.0%, WTI +0.9%, TTF -4.8%; Crypto: BTC -1.0%, ETH -0.5%.

Asia

- Japan PM Kishida said to consider dissolving the lower house of parliament on same day if opposition submits no-confidence vote on Fri [Jun 16th].

- South Korea May Unemployment rate hits its lowest rate since data series began in June 1999 (2.5% v 2.6% prior).

- China said to issue third batch of crude oil import quotas for 2023 with total volume of ~62.3Mts.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1566 v 7.1498 prior (weakest level since Nov 30, 2022).

- Japan and South Korea reportedly considering resuming bilateral currency swap.

Europe

- BOE's Hill (chief economist) stated that was committed to doing everything to bring inflation back down to its 2% target.

- BOE Gov Bailey reiterated that still believed the rate of inflation was going to come down, but was taking a lot longer than we expected.

- France Fin Min Le Maire: Promise to renew efforts to get finances back on track with spending cuts.

- Germany National Security Strategy Draft Summary stated commitment to spend 2% of GDP on defense on avg, up from 1.5% now.

- Senior officials from NATO, Sweden, Finland and Turkey are meeting for 4th time in Ankara today, June 14th, to discuss Sweden's NATO bid.

Americas

- Treasury Sec Yellen stated that decoupling from China would be a big mistake. Should expect slow decline in dollar as reserve currency. Not surprising that countries that are fearing they can be affected by our sanctions are looking.

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: +1.0M v -1.7M prior.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.37% at 464.96, FTSE +0.17% at 7,607.75, DAX +0.43% at 16,300.55, CAC-40 +0.68% at 7,340.18, IBEX-35 +0.68% at 9,397.46, FTSE MIB +1.16% at 27,885.00, SMI -0.01% at 11,325.80, S&P 500 Futures +0.19%].

Market focal points/key themes: European indices opened generally lower, but later turned around to trade in the green; better performing sectors include real estate and industrials; technology and materials sectors were among the laggards of the day; Entain to acquire STS Holdings; reportedly Aliaxis to drop bid for Uponor; focus on the FOMC rate decision later in the day; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Lennar.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Casino Guichard-Perrachon [CO.FR] +9.5% (confirms preliminary expression of interest and equity infusion), Entain [ENT.UK] -8.0% (acquisition; placement), Games Workshop [GAW.UK] +4.0% (Guides FY22/23 PBT >£170M Core Rev >£440M, Licensing Income >£25M).

- Energy: Shell [SHEL.UK] +1.0% (capital plans at CMD; raises dividend by 15% effective Q2 2023), IGas Energy [IGAS.UK] +3.5% (AGM Trading Update: Production remains in line with guidance at 2.0K boepd).

- Financials: Swedbank [SWEDA.SE] -1.0% (analyst action - cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase).

- Healthcare: Solvay [SOLB.BE] +1.0% (analyst action - raised to Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux).

- Industrials: Severfield [SFR.UK] +8.0% (earnings), Aston Martin [AML.UK] +3.0% (analyst action - raised to Hold at Jefferies), Victrex [VCT.UK] -7.5% (trading Update: If current run-rates continue, revenue would be down between 6%-10%).

- Technology: Logitech International [LOGN.CH] -8.0% (CEO. President steps down).

- Materials: Boliden [BOL.SE] -12.0% (sees Q2 profit impact from production stop and lower grades following fire; Tara mine in Ireland will be placed under care and maintenance; Analyst action - cut to Hold at DNB Markets).

Speakers

- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Hunt said high growth needs low inflation.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD faded slightly as EU opened but overall muted ahead of FOMC rate decision. GBP/USD lifted as rate hike bets reinforced with Apr Monthly GDP growth and rising Gilt yields, cable at 1.2634. EUR/USD little changed at 1.0801. USD/JPY hovering below 140 handle at 139.92.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands Apr Trade Balance: €5.8B v €12.8B prior; Exports: -0.5% v +2.4% prior; Imports: +5.5% v -4.0% prior.

- (FI) Finland May CPI M/M: 0.3% v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 6.8% v 7.9% prior.

- (FI) Finland Apr Final Retail Sales Volume Y/Y: -2.5% v -3.1% prelim.

- (UK) Apr Monthly GDP M/M: 0.2% v 0.2%e; 3M/3M: 0.1% v 0.1%e.

- (UK) Apr Industrial Production M/M: -0.3% v -0.1%e; Y/Y: -1.9% v -1.7%e.

- (UK) Apr Manufacturing Production M/M: -0.3% v -0.1%e; Y/Y: -0.9% v -0.8%e.

- (UK) Apr Construction Output M/M: -0.6% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: 3.6% v 4.3%e.

- (UK) Apr Index of Services M/M: 0.3% v 0.3%e; 3M/3M: -0.1% v -0.1%e.

- (UK) Apr Visible Trade Balance: -£15.0B v -£16.5Be; Overall Trade Balance: -£1.5B v -£3.7Be.

- (DE) Germany May Wholesale Price Index M/M: -1.1% v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: -2.6% v -0.5% prior.

- (SE) Sweden May CPI M/M: 0.3% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: 9.7% v 9.5%e; CPI Level: 401.19 v 400.03e.

- (SE) Sweden May CPIF M/M: 0.1% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: 6.7% v 6.7%e.

- (SE) Sweden May CPIF (ex-energy) M/M: 0.7% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 8.2% v 7.8%e.

- (IN) India May Wholesale Prices (WPI) Y/Y: -3.5% v -2.5%e.

- 05:00 (EU) Euro Zone Apr Industrial Production M/M: 1.0% v 0.9%e; Y/Y: 0.2% v 0.7%e.

- 05:00 (IS) Iceland May International Reserves (ISK): 795B v 812B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR330B vs. INR330B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (DK) Denmark sold total DKK3.78B in 3-month and 6-month Bills.

- (NO) Norway sells NOK2.0B vs. NOK2.0B indicated in 2.125% May 2032 Bonds; Avg Yield: 3.66% v 3.51% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.31x v 5.07x prior.

- (SE) Sweden sells SEK5.0B vs. SEK9.0B indicated in 9-month bills; Avg Yield: 3.6709%, bid-to-cover: 2.36x (no prior history).

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €4.0B in 2.3% Feb 2033 Bunds.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal May Final CPI M/M: No est v -0.7% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 4.0% prelim.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal May CPI EU Harmonized M/M: No est v -0.4% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 5.4% prelim.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Apr Property Prices M/M: No est v -0.6% prior; Y/Y: No est v 3.9% prior.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Q1 Current Account Balance: No est v $5.3B prior.

- 06:00 (CZ) Czech Republic sells combined CZK9.0B in 2031 and 2034 bonds.

- 06:00 (RU) Russia OFZ Bond auction (if any).

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Jun 9th: No est v -1.4% prior.

- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa Apr Retail Sales M/M: -0.3%e v -0.7% prior ; Y/Y: -1.2%e v -1.6% prior.

- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Apr Retail Sales M/M: 0.3%e v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 0.9%e v 3.2% prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Apr Broad Retail Sales M/M: -2.2%e v +3.6% prior; Y/Y: 2.1%e v 8.8% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank Traders Survey.

- 08:30 (US) May PPI Final Demand M/M: -0.1%e v +0.2% prior; Y/Y: 1.5%e v 2.3% prior.

- 08:30 (US) May PPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.2%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 2.9%e v 3.2% prior.

- 08:30 (US) May PPI (ex-food/energy/trade) M/M: 0.2%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 3.1%e v 3.4% prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 17-Week Bills.

- 14:00 (US) FOMC Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Target Range unchanged between 5.00-5.25%.

- 14:30 (US) Fed Chair Powell post rate decision press conference.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina May National CPI M/M: 8.7%e v 8.4% prior; Y/Y: 116.4%e v 109.9% prior.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Q1 GDP Q/Q: -0.1%e v -0.6% prior; Y/Y: 2.6%e v 2.2% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Apr Core Machine Orders M/M: 3.0%e v -3.9% prior; Y/Y: -8.5%e v -3.5% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan May Trade Balance: -¥1.287Te v -¥432.3B prior; Adj Trade Balance: -¥860.0Be v -¥1.017T prior; Exports Y/Y: -1.2%e v +2.5% prior; Imports Y/Y: -10.3%e v -2.3% prior.

- 21:00 (AU) Australia June Preliminary Consumer Inflation Expectation: No est v 5.2% prior.

- 21:20 (CN) China PBOC 1-Year Medium-Term Lending Facility Rate Setting: Expected to leave Rate unchanged at 2.75%.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia May Employment Change: +17.5Ke v -4.3K prior; Unemployment Rate: 3.7%e v 3.7% prior; Full Time Employment Change: No est v -27.1K prior; Part Time Employment Change: No est v +22.8K prior; Participation Rate: 66.7%e v 66.7% prior.

- 21:30 (CN) China May New Home Prices M/M: No est v 0.3% prior.

- 22:00 (CN) China May Industrial Production Y/Y: 3.5%e v 5.6% prior; YTD Y/Y: 3.9%e v 3.6% prior.

- 22:00 (CN) China May Retail Sales Y/Y: 13.7%e v 18.4% prior; YTD Y/Y: 9.5%e v 8.5% prior.

- 22:00 (CN) China May YTD Fixed Urban Assets Y/Y: 4.4%e v 4.7% prior.

- 22:00 (CN) China May YTD Property Investment Y/Y: -6.7%e v -6.2% prior; Residential Property Sales Y/Y: No est v 11.8% prior.

- 22:00 (CN) China May Surveyed Jobless Rate: 5.2%e v 5.2% prior.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.