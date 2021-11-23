Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD teases 2021 low above 1.1200 on higher yields, PMIs eyed
EUR/USD remains vulnerable around the 2021 low above 1.1200 amid a cautious mood. The US dollar tracks firmer yields as Biden’s nomination for Fed officials propel rate hike bets. Eurozone covid concerns continue to undermine the euro ahead of the Eurozone PMIs.
GBP/USD looks south towards 1.3350 amid Brexit woes, ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD is trading modestly flat below 1.3400, having failed to find acceptance above the latter, as markets remain cautious amid Fed’s tapering bets, looming covid and Brexit concerns. Focus shifts to the UK and US Markit PMIs.
Gold: Battle lines well-defined, with eyes on Fed and yields
The precious metal is attempting a bounce above the $1,800 mark amid a minor pullback in the US Treasury yields. A corrective upside in gold price cannot be ruled out ahead of Wednesday’s US data dump and FOMC minutes.
Institutions undeterred by crypto market correction as Bitcoin funds continue to grow
Cryptocurrency investment products witnessed inflows of $154 million last week amid the recent price correction. Bitcoin price fell 12% over the week but did not impact the positive investor sentiment.
