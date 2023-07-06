S&P 500 met its first setback after a while, with the view changing to sectorally and market breadth defensive. Just as I told you in the video – the path ahead, probably by end of next week, will mark the onset of topping process giving way to lengthy decline over the summer and into September bottom. In this important video (review it as well for clues enabling me to forecast ES price recovery during yesterday‘s regular session that brought additional Intraday Signals gains), I talk the importance of 4,500 – 4,510s area as a key resistance and potential top.
Simply put, AAPL didn‘t pull its weight yesterday, and neither did the full array of individual stocks on my watch. I‘m also on the record as saying that nonfarm employment change wouldn‘t be disastrous, which coupled with the tremors caused by FOMC minutes late yesterday, and „China reopening frontloading“ causing jitters in Asia markets, is to add to the cautious tone of today‘s trading.
Let‘s move right into the charts – today‘s full scale article contains 5 of them.
Gold, Silver and Miners
While gold wouldn‘t give up easily, precious metals are now on the defensive thanks to both not sharply deteriorating economic data, and Fed willingness to remain restrictive. Big picture, gold and silver continue basing.
Crude Oil
Crude oil is to keep the $71 handle for a while, and still remains sideways. No matter how well OPEC+ wants to defend prices, the China imports level isn‘t working to propel prices up into the driving season – lean weeks are ahead in black gold.
Copper is still above $3.72, and also on the defensive. As yesterday‘s materials (XLB) performance showed, and the way I taled disinflation as bearish real assets factor lately, this isn‘t yet the time to be bullish commodities or precious metals.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
