Market sentiment is fragile on uncertainty regarding whether China would make a U-turn on its Covid reopening plans.
The widening spread between the US 2- and 10-year yields, which hit the widest inversion since the middle of 80s, and between the US 3-month and the 10-year yields warn that recession will be inevitable.
In the past decades, when we had such sustainable inversions - and they are sustainable, a recession followed the next year.
Oil rebounds from $75pb
Recession fears were already weighing on fragilized oil on Monday morning, when news that OPEC+ would increase oil production by half a million barrels per day on the upcoming December 4th meeting wreaked havoc yesterday.
The barrel of US crude tanked to $75 per barrel, below the September dip.
Later, Saudi denied the report and we are back to $80 this morning.
But the fear of another round of Covid lockdowns, and the broad-based recession pricing shall continue playing against oil bulls.
Still, bulls see two positive factors. First, the US will stop selling its strategic petroleum reserves. And second, the EU sanctions against Russian oil will become effective in December. Both, should support another leg higher in oil.
While the first idea seems plausible - as not only the Americans will have to stop selling their reserves at some point, but also start thinking about refilling them, the effect of the European sanctions on oil are uncertain. According to latest news, Russia already lost around 90% of its European oil market, even before the sanctions began.
Therefore, the outlook for oil remains neutral to slightly negative in the short-run. There is now a double bottom near the $75/76 range, that OPEC+ will fight to hold. On the topside, a recovery above $95 before the year end seems unlikely.
Dollar up, equities down
Yesterday, the latest German PPI data printed a monthly drop of 4.2% in October. Softer oil and gas prices certainly played a role, but the sharp drop has also been interpreted as a sign of an imminent, or an already-in recession.
The EURUSD dived to 1.0222, and could retreat further, as we see the US dollar picking up momentum since it rebounded from an important technical support last week.
The US dollar index bounced higher after getting very close to the 38.2% retracement level on 2021-2022 rally, and mixed Fed comments tilt the balance to the upside for the greenback.
San Francisco Federal Reserve (Fed) President Mary Daly warned about a too much tightening that could be ‘unnecessarily painful’ for the economy, but that couldn’t send the US stocks in the green.
The S&P500 closed 0.39% lower, while Nasdaq slid more than 1%.
Cryptic fall
Cryptocurrencies remain under stress of the FTX collapse.
Genesis warns investors that it could file for bankruptcy if it can’t raise cash to save its lending unit that went down along with FTX.
Bitcoin is now below the $16’000 mark. And if those who prefer to hold on to their coins prevent the price from a free fall, it’s hard to convince new money to join the market in the middle of the turmoil.
We could see Bitcoin fall as low as $12’000.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends gains around 1.0250, as US Dollar steadies
EUR/USD is trading sideways at around 1.0250 in early European trading. Less-hawkish commentary from Fed policymakers weighs on the US Dollar and the US Treasury yields. Meanwhile, ECB officials see the need for smaller rate increases next month.
GBP/USD clings to gains around 1.1850 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is holding onto the recovery gains at around 1.1850, as the US Dollar recovery fizzles out alongside the US Treasury yields following recent mIxed messages from the Fed officials. Brexit debates and Fedspeak will be eyed in absence of high-tier US economic data.
Gold looks to recapture $1,750 amid a potential bull flag Premium
Gold price turns positive on Tuesday, the first time in five trading days. China's covid woes hurt risk sentiment, weighing on the US Treasury bond yields. The US Dollar pauses, digesting the latest US Federal Reserve commentary.
Here’s how Solana price can prevent a crash to $5 or lower
Solana price has faced the brunt of the FTX fallout as it has been on a downtrend since November 2021. This non-stop nosedive escalated exactly a year later as the FTX exchange came under fire and went under.
Renewed crackdowns in China raise the probability of recession everywhere
This week is a short one in the US because Thanksgiving comes on Thursday and while markets are open on Friday, lots of folks make it a 4-day weekend--trading will be thin in every class. We also get the S&P flash manufacturing and services PMI’s.