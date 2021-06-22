Post-Fed moodiness is rapidly brushed away, as the Fed Chair Jerome Powell will only say sweet things about the Fed supportive plans in his congressional testimony today.
Bitcoin held ground near the $30K support at the latest sell-off. But the death cross formation hints at a mounting urge to sell the coin in expectation of a further fall. We discuss how seriously the $30K support is threatened.
On the company news, Lordstown is losing market confidence as the company holds a five-day media event this week. What are investors looking for, and is there a future for Lordstown?
Finally, Plug Power will release Q1 earnings, and a smaller loss per share could boost the stock price as the sustainability and clean energy remain the most popular investing themes of the moment.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive around 1.1900 ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1900, retreating from higher levels as the US dollar recovery gathers steam despite the upbeat market mood. Powell’s prepared remarks pose upside risk but Fed policymakers’ divide keeps traders on the edge. Powell’s Q&A session awaited.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3900 amid US dollar's rebound
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3900, having stalled the V-shaped reversal once again near 1.3940. A rebound in the US dollar alongside the yields weighs on the spot. The pound also feels the heat from the Brexit chaos and delayed economic reopening.
Gold awaits Powell for a meaningful recovery above 100-DMA
Gold price staged an impressive rebound on Monday, snapping a six-day downtrend. Gold jumped as high as $1787 before easing slightly to finish the day at $1783. A daily closing above 100-DMA is needed for gold bulls to regain control.
Bitcoin takes a hit with the highest bearish sentiment
Another week of large institutional outflows has been recorded from crypto investment products. Large firms are now selling Bitcoin-related financial products, recording its sixth consecutive weekly decline.
The Fed is bringing markets back to life
Last night, the Dollar lost about 0.4%, reaching 1.1909, around which it is quietly trading on Tuesday morning. The Dollar index dropped 0.5% yesterday and has so far remained around 91.935 in anticipation of further drivers.