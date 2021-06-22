Post-Fed moodiness is rapidly brushed away, as the Fed Chair Jerome Powell will only say sweet things about the Fed supportive plans in his congressional testimony today.

Bitcoin held ground near the $30K support at the latest sell-off. But the death cross formation hints at a mounting urge to sell the coin in expectation of a further fall. We discuss how seriously the $30K support is threatened.

On the company news, Lordstown is losing market confidence as the company holds a five-day media event this week. What are investors looking for, and is there a future for Lordstown?

Finally, Plug Power will release Q1 earnings, and a smaller loss per share could boost the stock price as the sustainability and clean energy remain the most popular investing themes of the moment.