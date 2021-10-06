US equities rebounded on Tuesday amid heated discussions about the impact of Facebook on public health and the worst oil spill in California.

Major US indices traded in the green, as Nasdaq led gains. Both Nasdaq and the S&P500 rebounded back to their 100-DMA levels, but the US 10-year yield advanced to 1.57%, warning that the selling pressure on equities may not be over just yet.

Due today, the US ADP report will give the first hint on how well the US labour market did in September. Any weakness in the jobs figure could dampen the market mood again, as soft economic data could no longer revive the central bank doves, as the spike in energy prices continue fueling expectations of higher inflation for longer.

The barrel of US crude flirted with the $80 per barrel on Tuesday, backed by news of the worst oil spill in California in almost three decades. But the upside remained limited approaching the $80pb level, as the latest API data showed that the US oil inventories increased by a million barrels last week, versus 300’000 decline penciled in by analysts. The more official EIA data, due today, will clarify the latest move in US crude inventories.

Bitcoin advanced past $50K yesterday as the SEC said the US won’t ban digital coins, and the Bank of America decided to cover the cryptocurrencies as a part of their research, saying the crypto assets are now ‘too large to ignore’. But looking at the global energy crunch and the fight for climate, the huge energy consumption of Bitcoin could, at some point, become a burden for Bitcoin and get investors looking for greener versions of Bitcoin.