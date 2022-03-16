Global developments
Hopes of de-escalation in Russia-Ukraine conflict through negotiations has further eased pressure on commodities.US Feb core PPI came in lower than expected. A reading of survey of manufacturers for March too disappointed. The tone of the policy statement and Fed Chair Powell's speech will be closely followed. How the Fed assesses risks to growth will be important given the uncertainty around Ukraine-Russia situation. If the Fed highlights risks to growth, we may see the market reduce expectations of hikes. US yields would drop and the dollar would weaken.
Price action across assets
US yields have been steady ahead of the FOMC rate decision with 10y yield hovering around 2.15%. US equities ended with solid gains (S&P up 2.15%). The Dollar is weaker against most EM currencies. The Euro and Sterling have rebounded a bit from lows. The Yuan which weakened on rising COVID cases and outflows from Chinese bonds saw some respite after a WSJ article which said Saudi is in talks to price it's oil sales to China in Yuan. Brent had eased to below USD 100 per barrel. Gold too has extended its fall to USD 1920.
Domestic developments
India is likely to issue USD 3.3bn of sovereign green bonds in first half of FY'23. If successful, it could help reduce borrowing cost for the government.
Equities
Domestic equities opened flat yesterday but weakened through the session with the Nifty ending 1.23% lower at 16663, snapping a 5 day winning streak. The yield on the benchmark 10y ended 3bps lower at 6.82%. SGX is indicating a 1% gain for Nifty at open, in line with gains in Asian equity indices.
Bonds and rates
The yield on the 10y benchmark ended 3bps lower at 6.82%. OIS was lower by 5-8bps across the curve on lower crude prices. 10y SDL cutoffs came in the 7.19-7.24% range.
USD/INR
Rupee had opened strong at 76.40 yesterday compared to previous close of 76.56. Rupee strengthened to 76.32 but persistent Dollar bids from nationalized banks mainly on account of OMCs saw the Rupee weaken.
Strategy
Exporters are suggested to cover only confirmed positions. For any extra covers based on expectation we suggest keeping stoploss of 76.00 levels till the panic subsides. Importers cover through options or on dips.
