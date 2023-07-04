Notes/observations
- Quiet session seen across Europe for macro and corporate news with flat markets in low liquidity as US is closed for Independence Day holiday for July 4th. FX moves are muted.
- Market turns head to events later in the week, including FOMC minutes on Wed, July 5th and Non-farm payrolls on Fri, July 7th.
- Impact of China's export ban of gallium and germanium-related products were given some color by senior Asian officials from Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.
- China Pres Xi and Russia Pres Putin attend virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.
- Asia closed mixed with Nikkei225 under-performing at -1.0%. EU indices are flat to mixed. US futures are -0.1%. Gold +0.4%, DXY 0.0%; Commodity: Brent +1.0%, WTI +1.0%, TTF 0.0%; Crypto: BTC +0.9%, ETH -0.3%.
Asia
- Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left the Cash Rate Target unchanged at 4.10% (as expected) to resume its pause in the current tightening cycle.
- South Korea Jun CPI data registered its slowest annualized pace since Sept 2021 (M/M: 0.0% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 2.7% v 2.8%e.
- South Korea Finance Ministry updated its 2023 economic outlook which cut the 2023 CPI forecast from 3.5% to 3.3% and cut the 2023 GDP growth forecast from 1.6% to 1.4%.
- China major state banks said to have cut their dollar deposit rates for the second time in a month; Most US dollar deposits now capped at 2.8% v 4.3% prior (**Note: Move seen as step to stop a slide in the Chinese yuan currency).
Americas
- Treasury Sec Yellen had a "frank and productive" discussion today with China's Ambassador Xie to the US.
- US might limit China's access to Cloud Services to protect advanced technology. Would likely require US cloud-service providers such as Amazon and Microsoft to seek US govt permission before they provide cloud computing services that use advanced artificial-intelligence chips to Chinese customers.
Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum
Equities
Indices [Stoxx600 +0.12% at 461.54, FTSE +0.04% at 7,530.15, DAX -0.06% at 16,071.98, CAC-40 +0.09% at 7,393.39, IBEX-35 -0.23% at 9,622.15, FTSE MIB +0.15% at 28,489.00, SMI +0.29% at 11,251.30, S&P 500 Futures -0.07%].
Market focal points/Key themes: European indices open generally mixed but took on a slight positive bias after a couple hours of trading; real estate and technology sectors among those trending to the upside; while sectors trending lower include materials and consumer discretionary; reportedly Haleon looking to sell its Nicotinell business; Repsol refutes rumors it is looking to take Enel’s stake in Endesa; US closed for holiday.
Equities
- Consumer discretionary: Ryanair [RYA.IE] -1.0% (reports Jun metrics).
- Consumer staples: Casino Guichard-Perrachon [CO.FR] +6.5%, Rallye [RAL.FR] +63% (Casino receives two equity capital proposals), Sainsbury [SBRY.UK] -1.5% (reports Q1 sales; comments on inflation).
- Financials: Flow Traders [FLOW.NL] -3.5% (profit warning with prelim Q2).
- Industrials: Volkswagen [VOW3.DE] +0.5% (Brazil investment), Rheinmetall [RHM.DE] +1.5% (analyst action - reiterated with Overweight at JPMorgan Chase).
- Materials: Wacker Chemie [WCH.DE] +2.0% (analyst action - raised to Buy at HSBC).
- Utilities: Endesa [ELE.ES] +1.0%, Repsol [REP.ES] -3.5% (Repsol refutes report on potential Endesa deal).
Speakers
- Czech Central Bank (CNB) Member Kubicek stated that speculation on potential rate cut in Q3 were probably premature.
- German HDE Retail Association cut the 2023 revenue forecast from -3% to -4% in real terms.
- Russia Pres Putin stated at the virtual SCO summit that risks of global economic crisis were on the rise. Russia supported transition to settlements in local currencies.
- China President Xi spoke at the virtual SCO summit and stressed that should focus on practical cooperation and accelerate economic recovery. Stressed that China was against unilateral sanctions and protectionism.
- IAEA Official stated that Japan's plan to release Fukushima water into the ocean was consistent with international safety standards (**Note: Japan PM Kishida pledged that it would not allow water release from Fukushima that had a negative impact on human health and environment of both Japan and the world).
Currencies/fixed income
- FX markets were quiet as the US players were off for the Independence Day holiday. Focus was turning towards the nonfarm payrolls data on Friday for more clues about the broader labor market.
- USD was slightly weaker against the major pairs in lackluster trading.
- USD/JPY drifted away from the 145 level as concerns over a recent spat of verbal intervention by Japanese authorities. Dealers noted the yen remained vulnerable to more weakness. Dealers believed that should coordinated intervention occur than such a move could have a longer lasting impact to curb yen weakness.
Economic data
- (DE) Germany May Trade Balance: €14.4B v €17.2Be; Exports M/M: -0.1% v 0.4%e; Imports M/M: 1.7% v 0.0%e.
- (ES) Spain Jun Net Unemployment Change: -50.3K v -49.3K prior (4th straight monthly decline).
- (BR) Brazil June FIPE CPI (Sao Paulo) M/M: 0.0% v 0.2% prior.
- (IT) Italy Q1 YTD Deficit to GDP Ratio: 12.1% v 8.0% prior.
Fixed income issuance
- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR6.0T in Islamic bills and bonds (sukuk).
- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €5.26B vs. €4.5-5.5B indicated range in 6-month and 12-month bills.
- (UK) DMO sold £2.0B in 1.5% July 2053 Gilts; Avg Yield: 4.387% v 4.018% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.64x v 2.42x prior; Tail: 0.3bps v 0.6bps prior.
- (AT) Austria Debt Agency (AFFA) sold €1.495B vs. €1.495B in 2033 and 2053 RAGB bonds.
Looking ahead
- 05:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 3-month Bills.
- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.
- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €500M in 0.10% Apr 2033 I/L Bond (Bundei).
- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.
- 05:30 (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) to sell combined €2.0B in 3-month and 6-month bills.
- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).
- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR3.9B in 2032, 2032 and 2035 bonds.
- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.
- 07:00 (RU) Russia announcement on upcoming OFZ bond issuance (held on Wed).
- 08:00 (BR) Brazil May Industrial Production M/M: 0.2%e v -0.6% prior; Y/Y: +1.2%e v -2.7% prior.
- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Jun Vehicle Domestic Sales: No est v 102.7K prior.
- 08:00 (MX) Mexico May Leading Indicators M/M: No est v 0.07 prior.
- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.
- 09:30 (CA) Canada Jun Manufacturing PMI: No est v 49.0 prior.
- 11:00 (DK) Denmark Jun Foreign Reserves (DKK): No est v 603.3B prior.
- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Jun PMI Manufacturing: No est v 49.9 prior.
- 11:00 CA) Canada to sell 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.
- 17:00 (KR) South Korea Jun Foreign Reserves: No est v $421.0B prior.
- 18:00 (NZ) New Zealand Government 11-Month Financial Statements.
- 19:00 (AU) Australia Jun Final Services PMI: No est v 50.7 prelim; Composite PMI: No est v 50.5 prelim.
- 20:01 (IE) Ireland Jun PMI Services: No est v 57.0 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 51.9 prior.
- 20:30 (JP) Japan Jun Final Services PMI: No estv 54.2 prelim; Composite PMI: No est v 52.3 prelim prior.
- 20:30 (SG) Singapore Jun PMI (whole economy): No est v 54.5 prior.
- 20:30 (HK) Hong Kong Jun PMI (whole economy): No est v 50.6 prior.
- 21:00 (NZ) New Zealand Jun ANZ Commodity Price M/M: No est v 0.3% prior.
- 21:00 (PH) Philippines Jun CPI Y/Y: 5.5%e v 6.1% prior.
- 21:00 (AU) Australia to sell A$700M in 4.50% Apr 2033 bonds.
- 21:45 (CN) China Jun Caixin PMI Services: 56.2e v 57.1 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 55.6 prior.
- 23:30 (TH) Thailand June CPI M/M: +0.4%e v -0.7% prior; Y/Y: 0.0%e v 0.5% prior; CPI Core Y/Y: 1.4%e v 1.6% prior.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed near 1.0900 amid thin markets
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0900, holding lower ground in the European session. The main currency pair is undermined by a cautious market mood, which supports the safe-haven US Dollar. Thin trading to extend on the US Independence Day.
GBP/USD stabilizes near 1.2700 despite renewed US Dollar demand
GBP/USD is hovering around the 1.2700 level, struggling for a clear direction in the European session. Fears of recession and the US-China tussle put a floor under US Dollar, weighing on the major. Traders are likely to stay on the sidelines on the US Independence Day.
Gold accelerates to near $1,930 despite upbeat hawkish Fed bets
Gold price has climbed to near $1,930.00 in the European session. The precious metal has delivered a stellar rally despite investors are anticipating a small interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in its July monetary policy.
Gemini’s Cameron Winklevoss offers DCG’s Barry Silbert ‘final deal’ in another open letter
Cameron Winklevoss, the co-founder of the Gemini crypto exchange, tweeted, “An Open Letter to Barry Silbert.” The three-page letter addresses the delays caused by DCG and the now-bankrupt Genesis in finalizing the repayment for the affected individuals.
Quiet start to an intense week as Fed plans to raise
The Independence Day holiday in the US means the week should start quietly in markets, but US data will soon attract the market's attention again now that a July Fed rate hike is a consensus view and there is also speculation about a move in September.