The USDINR pair made a gap-down opening at 76.82 levels and traded in the range of 76.56-76.87 with a downside bias. The USDINR pair has closed the trading session at 76.56. The RBI set the reference rate at 76.8567. Reports that Ukraine is no longer insisting on NATO membership also raised hopes of a de-escalation in conflict with Russia ahead of talks between foreign ministers of the two countries on Thursday.
The USDINR pair also slipped because some banks stepped in to sell the dollar on behalf of exporters at relatively higher USDINR levels. Moreover, domestic and Asian share indices rose today, rebounding from losses incurred earlier in the week. Oil prices settled sharply higher as the US banned Russian oil imports and the UK said it will phase them out by year-end. Investors are now keenly waiting for the European Central Bank's policy decision on Thursday. Market participants expect it to defer interest rate hikes until late in 2022. China's factory inflation in February eased to the slowest annual pace in eight months, but analysts expect a pick-up in the coming months from surging prices of global commodities including oil, challenging policy-making to support the economy.
Japan's economic rebound was softer than initial estimates in the final quarter of 2021, revised data showed, as the pickup seen in consumer and business spending was weaker than first reported. Revised GDP data released showed Japan expanded an annualized 4.6% in October-December. That was lower than economists' median forecast for a 5.6% gain.
