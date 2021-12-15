The USDINR pair made a gap-up opening at 76.07 levels and traded in the range of 76.02-76.24 with an upside bias. The pair finally closed at 76.23 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 76.0433 levels. The USDINR pair rose today because the dollar index surged after wholesale prices in the US rose to record highs. The rise fuelled expectation among investors that the US Federal Reserve, at its policy meeting today, may taper its bond purchases and also announce rate hikes faster than expected to check high inflation.
Investors will also look for clues from Federal Reserve about the timing of interest rate hikes in 2022. Moreover, a sharp fall in domestic equity indices also supported the pair. Today, the USDINR pair rose above the 76-a-dollar mark for the first time since Jun 2020. The European Central Bank, the Bank of England, and the Bank of Japan are also set to announce their monetary policy decisions this week. Market participants are cautious about the developments around the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 while gauging its impact on various central banks’ monetary policy decisions.
China's industrial production grew faster than expected in November, with stronger energy production and moderating raw materials prices lending support. However, growth in retail sales slowed as fresh COVID-19 outbreaks led to tighter restrictive measures in the country. The consumer price-based inflation in the UK surged to its highest level in more than 10 years in November, jumping to 5.1% from October’s 4.2%.
