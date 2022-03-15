With Tuesday's European opening approaching, we should expect sentiment to remain fragile due to the optimism about progress on ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine and the sharp fall in oil and gas prices, which have brought US oil prices below $100 a barrel. The increasing number of COVID-19 cases in China also contributes to the overall negative sentiment for markets since investors fear that it will impede China's growth. As a result, the CSI300 index in China fell 1.78% for the month, putting its month-to-date losses at 11.2%. Australian shares closed down 0.73%.
As the Covid outbreak worsens and export markets struggle, a new setback will likely push pressure on commodities' prices and limit further traction in commodity-linked currencies like AUD and NZD.
USD/JPY at a 5-year record high
Yen prices plunged to 118.44 per dollar Tuesday, a record five-year low as the recent slide shows no signs of ending. As the Fed begins to tighten, the contrast between rising US benchmark rates and low rates in Japan has become increasingly evident, with investors waiting for the Fed and the Bank of Japan meetings this week.
UK employment figures in focus
In a report released on Tuesday, official figures revealed that, despite the country's experience with the Omicron wave of Coronavirus, the unemployment rate fell below its pre-pandemic level in the three months to January. At the same time, wages rose faster than expected. The Bank of England is unlikely to be reassured by Tuesday's data that rising inflation from rising energy prices and COVID bottlenecks is slow to dissipate. The jobless rate fell more than expected from 4.1% in the last quarter to 3.9%, its lowest since January 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics. The number of job openings reached a record high of 1.318 million in the three months to February, underscoring the labour shortage being faced by many employers. Earnings in the three months to January were 4.8% higher than a year ago, exceeding expectations for a 4.6% rise.
US PPI is set to hit a fresh high
Inflation continues to look hot, with headline US CPI in February rising to 7.9% last week. PPI is expected to continue increasing in line with commodity prices, which have been moving higher recently. PPI has been a fairly reliable leading indicator for CPI over the past few months.
The headline PPI is expected to rise from 9.7% to 10%, a fresh record high, while the core PPI is expected to grow from 8.3% to 8.7%, keeping the pressure on the Federal Reserve, which begins its two-day meeting later today.
China's data upbeat expectations
Despite fears of a sharp slowdown in the Chinese economy, today's retail sales and industrial production numbers eased some concerns. The retail sales for February, covering January through to Chinese New Year, rose by 6.7%, which was a significant improvement over December. Furthermore, industrial production also exceeded expectations of an increase of 4%, rising 7.5%, whereas fixed asset investment grew 12.2%. Given these better-than-expected numbers, the PBoC decided to keep interest rates on hold this morning. As a result of recent lockdowns, the next few months may pose challenges, as may the government's 5.5% GDP growth target.
New Zealand GDP rebounds but fails to lift NZD
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by Statistics New Zealand arrived as +3.0% for the quarter (vs. expected 3.2%). For the year, it came in at Q4 3.1% vs the estimated 3.3% vs the previous -0.3%. NZD/USD is steady on the outcome as a rebound was widely expected.
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs at 1.1040
EUR/USD bounced sharply after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's speech, as he promised more action to maintain inflation under control. The Fed delivered as expected a quarter-point rate hike, hinted at six more hikes this year. EUR/USD at fresh weekly highs in the 1.1040 price zone.
Gold rebounds sharply, shrugged-off Fed’s seven rate hikes announcement
Gold (XAU/USD) prices have rebounded sharply after recording March’s fresh low of around $1,895.00. The precious metal has witnessed significant bids after the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally
Bitcoin price saw a massive spike ahead of the FOMC meeting on March 16. The rally was brief and has been undone, suggesting that BTC is likely to head lower before any noticeable uptrend.
AUD/USD nears the 0.7300 level post-Fed’s decision
The AUD/USD pair trades near the 0.7300 level after the US Federal Reserve delivered as expected, promised more action coming up, backed by solid Wall Street's gains. Australian employment figures coming up next.