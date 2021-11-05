US dollar and Gold move up.

Listen to the Bond market.

Have a surprisingly good day.

(Source: Wall Street Journal)

Notice the word "euthanized". Oh oh, that spells real trouble.

You may be a little tired of my pointing out every day, that the economic story has deteriorated substantially while stocks hit record highs. Like bus stops all week long. Earnings, and really the market sentiment is such, that any other economic or fed hikes bad news is taken as a reason to buy, because, of course, it makes perfect sense, knowing about it means it is not a problem anymore?

The higher it goes, the longer it lasts, the greater the stretch from Wall Street to Main Street, the longer earnings built on inflationary 'freedom of pricing', and next crisis creating easy money from central banks, all continue,

The bigger the crash

Hope I made that point clearly.

We do not want a crash. There is still a chance we will only have a major correction, but we have now moved into the "crash creating vortex" of economic and market forces zone.

We did get the last correction call right, some 6% and more over a couple of months. I also, got it wrong in remaining bearish at the lows. As I said afterward, the one thing we have certainly been on target for is the economic environment. It remains way more problematic than most commentators are conceding, and even so, central banks still need to raise rates from historic crisis levels.

Things are certainly better than they were, but it is not the same economy anywhere that it was pre-coved. There are also many improvements. Enhanced lifestyles too, for workers who have discovered service creation opportunities with greater flexibility from home. If, they can make it work in the long term?

Right now, the US dollar and Gold are on a strong march, likely a long one higher. As expected, on the basis that there is a great deal of uncertainty and caution among global consumers and investors in recent months. Yet, US stocks keep hitting record highs? This is really interesting.

We spotted a while ago, that the increased US capital inflows, a stronger US dollar alongside historic deficits and record-breaking stock markets, all combined... could only add up to one solution.

This rest of world is in a safe-haven panic buying state, combined with US corporates bringing funds home, thus generating a price action response of "buy anything at any price" fear of missing out attitude among fund managers.

The greatest game of musical chairs in the history of the world.

If you are not familiar with the game, children, that is us, enjoy dancing around to music with chairs or cushions on the ground, all happily having a great time, but there are not enough places when the music stops and they all panic rush, some make it, some do not.

Please excuse the explanation if you do know the game, but I mean, some schools are having to provide tree climbing lessons now?

It is Friday. Funny things happen on Friday's.

I am an aggressive seller of the Australian dollar, with a collapse target of 65 cents. See yesterday's article. Australia is no longer cool. I am an aggressive buyer of Gold. Eventual targets $2,500, $3,500. Gold is experiencing industrial and luxury demand, while at the same time the ultimate hedge against everything, even cryptos.

I may participate in some stock buying as this trend extends, but really, the heart is in having the pointer hover over the "sell" button at the first sign of slide.

US Non-farm Payrolls are out tonight. Expect volatility and an attempt by the market to buy regardless of the number. Later in the day, the market may just hang for a moment before turning south.

Have a great weekend. I am off to the dentist. Please send flowers to your local charity.

Clifford Bennett

A special thank you to DJ Jack Pike, for his great motivational tunes that empowered this article.

Has anyone noticed wages costs around the world are now on the move in response to high inflation and energy prices. This is an ugly mix of economic forces.

US Wage Costs up 8.3% in the third quarter.