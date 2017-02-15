Market Liquidity Driving Volatility

It seems that the foreign Exchange market is becoming a victim of its own success. Whereas the advent of electronic trading has seen spreads drop considerably over the past ten to fifteen years, the herd mentality dictates that if “one goes, they all go”

Reaction to events that in the past would have seen instant 100 pip moves in the Eur/Usd rate barely register anymore, but when liquidity dries up, it now totally disappears leading to flash crashes.

Janet Yellen in testimony to Congress yesterday commented that “the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates at one of its upcoming meetings, although she expressed caution amid considerable uncertainty over economic policies under President Donald Trump's administration.

The dollar index which measures performance against a basket of six of the U.S’s major trading partners rose by 0.1%! Anyone old enough (like me) can remember the effect that comment would have had, had it been attributed to Bernanke or, even more unlikely, Greenspan.

In the U.K. the recent comments from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney that monetary policy remains subject to headwinds as inflation rose by 1.8%, lower than market expectations but factory input prices soared by more than 20%. This increase is almost solely due to the cost of crude oil and therefore fuel over the period.

I know, I recently bought oil for my household heating and paid 22% more than a year ago!

The pound broke its recent six day “winning streak” against the Euro falling by a “stellar” 0.7%.

Today, wage data and employment data is released. Wage growth is expected to have risen by an unchanged 2.8% while unemployment should remain below 5%. The effect on the pound is likely to be……... muted!

Europe remains fascinated by the upcoming elections in a number of countries. French National Front Leader Marine Le Pen leads in the lead up to the first Presidential run off on 23rd April.

The popular feeling is that Le Pen doesn’t have the support to drive her all the way to the Elysee Palace but given the events of June and November last year, anything is possible!

The non-monetary policy meeting of the ECB takes place today. This always seems to me to be a little incongruous. What else do they discuss? Last night’s football results? The skiing conditions in Courchevel? Their whole raison d’etre is monetary policy! Why not simply meet less regularly or chat on the phone?

Elsewhere, safely back in Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister spoke of his meetings with President Trump.

He commented that “he and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to allow their respective finance leaders to discuss currency issues, suggesting Trump may be willing to soften criticism that Japan was manipulating its currency to gain a trade advantage.

"When I was alone with the president at the White House, I told him that it would be inappropriate for us to directly debate exchange-rate issues. Currency issues are best dealt with by the finance minister and Treasury secretary of both countries," Abe said, adding that Trump consented to the idea.

Let’s see!