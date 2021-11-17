A 10-year high in UK inflation has put pressure on the BoE to act next month. Meanwhile, US crude stockpiles bring the potential for another phase of drawdowns through winter.

US markets lose traction on rising inflation dampens sentiment

Bank of England under pressure to act as inflation rises once again

US crude stockpiles tumble, as wider downward trajectory resumes

US markets continue to struggle in their bid to regain lost ground, with the prospect of tighter monetary policy serving to dampen economic. Interestingly, the US banking sector has lost traction today, despite the fact that bank lending margins typically improve was rates increase. Morning data out of the UK saw inflation push higher once again, with increases across all three readings (CPI, PPI, and RPI) serving to highlight how widespread the price pressures have spread. Coming off the back of a 14-month low in unemployment, today’s 10-year high inflation reading builds a renewed story around potential action at the Bank of England. Despite Bailey & co failing to pull the trigger this month, we find ourselves back in the same position with markets now pricing a 60% chance of a December rate hike.

US crude stockpiles saw the biggest weekly drawdown in eight weeks, highlighting growing tightness in energy supplies as we head into the winter. Crude stocks are well below the average for this time of year, with the gradual depletion of stocks seen over the past six-months bringing risks of another surge in energy prices. Coming at a time when governments are making it more difficult for oil & gas explorers to gain funding, the lack of investment does bring the potential for another push higher for crude.